Gov. Ned Lamont won a convincing reelection last year as a defender of the fiscal guardrails that have capped spending and pushed the state to use its historic run of budget surpluses to fill the rainy day fund and begin paying down Connecticut’s considerable pension debt.

Is that what the governor sees as his mandate and mission for the next four years, imposing fiscal discipline on a state that has the second-highest per-capita debt in the U.S. and has struggled through much of the past three decades to grow jobs and the economy?

With final negotiations on the next CT state budget about to begin, Gov. Ned Lamont doubled down on his positions in a CT Mirror forum with Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Pazniokas on Wednesday.

