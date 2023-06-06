Following a pandemic drop in the number of evictions, 2022 saw the highest number of evictions filed in the state, according to data compiled by the Connecticut Fair Housing Center and the CT Data Collaborative.

The CT Mirror reported last year that the decline and rise in evictions is due to federal and state protections beginning and ending.

A month into the pandemic, Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order providing protections to renters and not allowing evictions, and a few months later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an eviction moratorium to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

After a federal court overturned the CDC order and state protection had expired, landlords were pushed to prove they had applied to the UniteCT program, a rental assistance program, before filing an eviction.

Eventually, the program stopped taking applications in February 2022, and state’s additional protections had expired, causing the uptick in evictions.

As of October, the state received $11 million in federal funding to expand rental assistance.

