John Gomes, who challenged seven-term mayor Joe Ganim in Bridgeport’s recent Democratic primary, announced Monday that he was filing a lawsuit seeking to halt the certification of the election.

The legal challenge comes nearly a week after the closely watched primary election and several days after the Gomes campaign released city surveillance footage that allegedly shows a Ganim supporter delivering absentee ballots to a drop box outside the Bridgeport government center.

Connecticut law restricts who can handle and return absentee ballots on behalf of voters. State statute says absentee ballots can be returned only by the ballot applicant, their family members, police officers, local election officials or someone who is directly caring for someone who receives an absentee ballot because they are ill or physically disabled.

The evidence of potential voter fraud, Gomes said, is why his campaign was filing an injunction with the court in order to stop the certification of the primary election results.

“This is bigger than the John Gomes campaign,” Gomes told reporters at a press conference at his campaign headquarters on Monday. “Right now, there’s a black cloud hanging over Bridgeport.”

Gomes, who has already retained an attorney, said he plans to ask a judge to schedule a new primary election, and the campaign said it will ask for an order to prevent the Bridgeport clerk’s office from releasing any more absentee ballot applications in upcoming elections.

“It is imperative that the upcoming election process remain untainted and free from any undue influence,” Christine Bartlett-Jose, Gomes campaign manager, said.

Gomes was ahead by several hundred votes after the polls closed last Tuesday and the ballots cast at polling stations were counted. But Ganim overcame that gap once the absentee ballots were counted.

The most recent results posted to the Secretary of the State’s website show Ganim with 4,212 votes and Gomes with 3,961 — a difference of 251 ballots.

Gomes said the video footage, which the campaign received late last week, of a Ganim supporter delivering absentee ballots should be enough for a judge to grant an injunction on the certification of election results.

The Gomes campaign released that surveillance footage on its Facebook page over the weekend and alleged that it depicted Wanda Geter-Pataky, a Bridgeport city employee and Ganim supporter, dumping absentee ballots in a drop box several days before Election Day.

The Connecticut Mirror could not independently confirm the identity of the woman shown in the video, and Geter-Pataky did not return phone calls and messages.

Gomes said he is considering if there are legal avenues through which the campaign could request any other video of absentee ballot drop-box locations.

The Bridgeport police, however, acknowledged that they were investigating the actions shown in the video and were also probing how the Gomes campaign obtained the video from the city’s surveillance footage.

The Gomes campaign refused to discuss the Bridgeport police’s decision to open an investigation into how the video footage got released.

The real issue, Gomes emphasized, is the potential absentee ballot fraud that is allegedly shown in the video.

The Gomes campaign said it submitted a complaint regarding the video to the State Elections Enforcement Commission, and that body is scheduled to meet later this week.

Gomes implored the SEEC to take the complaint seriously, and he noted that the SEEC recently referred Geter-Pataky and two other individuals tied to Ganim’s mayoral campaign in 2019 for possible criminal charges in relation to their handling of absentee ballots during that election.

“It’s not the responsibility of this campaign to investigate,” Bartlett-Josie said. “They need to simply step in.”

Ganim, whose has served two extended stints as Bridgeport mayor and who was also convicted on federal corruption charges in 2003, issued a statement over the weekend acknowledging that the city police department was investigating the actions shown in the video.

The Ganim campaign, however, highlighted another investigation that was opened into Bridgeport city councilwoman Maria Pereira, a Gomes supporter who was caught on camera entering a Bridgeport apartment and allegedly looking for a resident’s absentee ballot.

Gomes was asked about that video on Monday and said that if people have any evidence that his supporters committed absentee ballot fraud or any other election-related crime, they should report it to the proper authorities.

“If anyone in our campaign was involved, please report it. Please provide evidence,” Gomes said.

Gomes also called on the Secretary of the State to intervene and to supervise the elections in Bridgeport.

“We advocate for supervised elections managed by the Secretary of the State’s office,” Bartlett Josie said. “This should extend to any senior building, private or public, that has more than 20 registered voters. Supervised elections will provide an additional layer of security and transparency, reassuring the voters of Bridgeport that their voices will be heard and their votes will be counted fairly.”