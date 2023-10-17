Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim was questioned under oath for more than an hour on Tuesday about absentee voting in the city, surveillance videos that allegedly show a pair of his supporters delivering ballots to drop boxes, and whether he believes that footage is proof that the city’s recent Democratic primary was tainted by fraud.

An attorney for John Gomes, who lost the Sept. 12 primary to Ganim by 251 votes, repeatedly asked the mayor whether he or anyone else involved in his campaign ever spoke to Wanda Geter-Pataky, one of the women accused of illegally delivering stacks of ballots, about the absentee voting process.

Ganim, who returned to the mayor’s office in 2015 after serving a federal prison sentence on corruption related charges, said he never spoke to Geter-Pataky about her work with absentee voters, but he characterized her as a “volunteer who encouraged people to vote in whatever way they could.”

Geter-Pataky, a city employee and the vice chair of Bridgeport’s Democratic Town Committee, is now at the center of Gomes’ ongoing lawsuit, which seeks to overturn the results of the recent election.

Ganim was shown numerous clips of Geter-Pataky and Eneida Martinez, a candidate for city council, allegedly delivering other people’s ballots to drop boxes in several areas of the city, and he was asked whether he believed that footage represented potential election crimes.

Ganim said he did not know whether Geter-Pataky mishandled other voters’ absentee ballots, which is a potential election crime. But William Bloss, Gomes’ lead attorney, continued to press the matter.

“You believed that (video) showed misuse of the absentee ballot boxes, right?” Bloss asked Ganim.

“I didn’t know what it showed … It certainly appeared that way,” Ganim said at one point.

Bloss, who has led other legal challenges to Bridgeport elections in recent years, is attempting to make a case that there was widespread absentee ballot fraud in the mayoral primary — enough to make the judge question Ganim’s 251-vote win on election night.

It’s unclear what legal value Ganim’s testimony might serve in the ongoing civil lawsuit, but it will certainly have political value to Gomes, who is preparing to run as an Independent Party candidate even if his attorneys fail to convince the judge to schedule a new primary.

During his time on the stand, Bloss attempted to question Ganim about his relationship with Geter-Pataky, and he tried to ascertain whether Ganim’s political campaign paid Geter-Pataky — either directly or indirectly — for her work with absentee voters.

Ganim testified that Geter-Pataky was not paid directly through his campaign account.

But Bloss continued to question the mayor about whether Geter-Pataky was paid through Park City Consulting, an LLC that was paid tens of thousands of dollars by Ganim’s 2023 campaign.

In response, Ganim said he was unaware of whether Geter-Pataky received any money through Park City Consulting, which is controlled by two city employees, Thomas Gaudett and Constance Vickers.

This story will be updated.