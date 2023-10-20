There’s an African proverb that states: when two elephants fight, the ground suffers. Sadly, this ‘suffering’ is currently unfolding in the Gaza Strip as calls for investigations into war crimes could be expected.

We cannot afford another humanitarian crisis with lasting implications.

Hamas’ attack against Israel, which killed over a thousand innocent civilians, with hostages yet to be released is the worst in history. Likewise, subsequent counterattacks by Israel and an anticipated invasion have now left the entire world reeling. This almost four decades-long claim to the Holy Land by Israelis and Palestinians at the center of the war leaves people wondering when, how, or if this war will end anytime soon.

Weruché Uzoka George

What will it take for world leaders like President Joe Biden — lending his support to Israel — to encourage more fruitful negotiations that will finally see an end to this almost century-long crisis? Surely, the loss of more innocent lives with a proposed invasion cannot be the answer, because so far war has not helped.

It will not help.

Biden’s presence in the region now links the United States to any further Israeli attacks on innocent civilians in the region. Can we afford that liability? Shouldn’t intensifying diplomatic talks on the ground be the extreme focus?

According to UN News, “The United States on Wednesday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that would have called for “humanitarian pauses” to deliver lifesaving aid to millions in Gaza. The failure by the Council to make its first public intervention on the Israel-Gaza crisis followed the rejection of a Russian-backed draft on Monday evening.” (UN News)

The war is detrimental to all involved and efforts to support humanitarian aid, while working to put a stop to the crisis must intensify immediately. We cannot afford to have more warring factions spread across the world, constantly requiring assistance and intervention from the U.S. War is better prevented.

In Connecticut, groups have gathered to support either side.

Palestinians are the world’s largest refugee group currently spread across the world. When put in perspective, 75 years of displacement with endless failed talks have created a vulnerable region — with children unable to enjoy stability, which is their fundamental human right.

Furthermore, at the root of this brutal vexation are human rights abuses that we can clearly say have now spilled over.

Since the attack on Oct. 8. more people have taken sides with Palestinians across the world, with resounding messages ringing: “Free Palestine” and “Not in our name.”

According to the Washington Post, U.S. Capitol police arrested dozens of Jewish-American protestors who gathered this week in the rotunda of a building at the Capitol Hill, demanding Congress pass a cease-fire:

“The arrests occurred after demonstrators, including American Jews and allies worried about Palestinians in Gaza, rallied on the National Mall. Protesters held a banner with red writing that said “Our blood is the same color,” waved Palestinian flags, and raised posters that read “My grief is not your weapon,” “Never again for anyone,” and “Zionism is racism.” …“We are here to say, ‘Not in our name,’” Jay Saper said. “We are here as Jews — many descendants of survivors of genocide — to stop a genocide from unfolding in real-time.” – Washington Post

Again, we cannot allow another crisis to deteriorate further. More efforts are needed to find solutions to this.

An invasion of the Gaza area is potentially catastrophic to more vulnerable groups, which causes more people to reject the genocide happening in Gaza, as not being anti-Israel, but instead as simply being pro-humanity.

It is important that the United States, the United Nations, and other well-meaning countries and organizations come together to put an end to the situation in Gaza, as soon as possible.

Weruché Uzoka George lives in Hamden.