In response to a once-unreported investigation at its Connecticut-based academy, the Coast Guard on Wednesday released its 90-day internal review to identify workplace and culture issues and address gaps in its sexual harassment and assault policies.

The revelations surrounding “Operation Fouled Anchor” sparked fury in Congress and Connecticut’s congressional delegation, which demanded answers and more accountability.

And while federal lawmakers in Connecticut see the new proposals from the Coast Guard as progress, they are still dismayed by the report’s findings and want further action from leadership, including who knew about the past investigations and why they went ignored for years.

After CNN reported that the Coast Guard failed to disclose a years-long investigation that ended several years ago, Commandant Linda Fagan testified before Congress over the summer that there would be a 90-day review of accountability and transparency that would be led by a flag officer “to ensure we have a culture where everyone is safe and valued.”

The Fouled Anchor investigation found dozens of substantiated incidents of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment took place at the Coast Guard Academy based in New London between 1988 and 2006, and that many of those cases were not handled properly.

The Accountability and Transparency Review, which was conducted by a three-person executive team, solicited feedback from past and present Coast Guard members that helped inform the report. Some of those who contributed were victims as far back as the 1960s.

The review looked into current policies and law in addition to the Coast Guard’s culture as it relates to sexual assault and harassment as well as bullying and other misconduct. The executive team wrote that some did not fully understand policies for reporting assault or harassment and that people faced obstacles when reporting.

The group ultimately believes that “change is necessary.” Fagan is looking to implement multiple reforms and changes surrounding workforce development and training, reporting of misconduct and mentorship policies where victims of assault or harassment can be paired with someone familiar with Coast Guard procedures.

“Acknowledging this broken trust is an important first step in reestablishing it. However, a report will not in and of itself rebuild trust,” the report reads. “It must start with the Coast Guard providing opportunities for victims to tell their story.”

“Current and future leaders will also need to understand our history and why it is vital to affect culture change,” it continued. “They must be provided the tools to drive change and maintain the culture of respect. This report strives to lay a roadmap for that change.”

While the review recommends a number of policy changes, it does not name anyone involved in concealing Fouled Anchor or the “Culture of Respect” report from 2015 that CNN also recently found was hidden for years. That review found instances of racism, sexism and discrimination as well as similar findings related to sexual assault.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., voiced frustration that the internal report, which noted ongoing congressional investigations, does not hold anyone specific accountable for the cover-up of investigations. Following the revelations of Fouled Anchor, he proposed a provision that would apply new disclosure standards to Congress.

“Released one week after we learned the Coast Guard spent eight years covering up additional evidence of harassment, discrimination, and assault within the organization, this new report still does not hold anyone accountable for past failures — particularly those at the Coast Guard Academy,” Murphy said in a statement.

“It does lay out a modest plan to improve oversight, training, and support for survivors, but a report is nothing more than paper until concrete steps are taken,” he added.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., echoed a similar sentiment. As part of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, he opened an inquiry into the Coast Guard’s mishandling of the reports. And next Tuesday, he is chairing a hearing about sexual assault and harassment at the Coast Guard Academy.

When asked if he still has confidence in Fagan and Coast Guard leadership, Blumenthal said she “has to make clear what her responsibilities were during this time period.” Fagan did not serve as commandant when the Fouled Anchor investigation was conducted. She was in other leadership roles for years, including more recently as vice commandant from 2021 to 2022.

Fagan, who took the helm in June 2022, has apologized for decades of inaction within the Coast Guard and for its nondisclosure to Congress. At the July hearing, she told Congress she knew of Fouled Anchor generally but that she only became aware of its full scope when CNN started asking questions.

“Essentially the recommendations are a positive step, but there’s no accountability for the really deep and significant problems of the past. There is no individual responsibility, which has to be a part of the reckoning and reform going forward,” Blumenthal said in an interview. “Some of the individuals may have already stepped down, but they should be held accountable.”

While they are still looking for more answers, lawmakers from Connecticut see the 100-page report and its long list of reforms as a positive step forward.

One of the new reforms from the Coast Guard mirrors legislation proposed by Rep. Joe Courtney, D-2nd District, on a safe-to-report policy that covers the Coast Guard Academy.

Other military branches and academies have offered protections to cadets and midshipmen who want to report instances of sexual assault or harassment but fear consequences associated with minor infractions they may have committed at the same time. But the Coast Guard has been excluded because of jurisdiction issues within Congress.

The federal policies were enacted to ensure victims of sexual assaults who come forward are not punished for minor infractions under the Uniform Code of Military Justice that might have been committed when the crime took place. Those incidents include underage drinking, substance abuse, violations of curfew or being in areas that are off limits.

The accountability report says the service will work on implementing a policy “that addresses certain minor misconduct if that misconduct is collateral to a sexual assault.”

Courtney has been pushing for similar protections to be extended to the Coast Guard Academy. And while the Coast Guard is voluntarily addressing it, he said he still wants to work on having it pass through Congress.

“This policy is perfectly aligned with legislation I introduced earlier this year, and which was codified for other military academies two years ago,” Courtney said in a statement. “I will continue to work with the Coast Guard to ensure that codification will be enacted in the upcoming Coast Guard Authorization Act in the 118th Congress.”

