The state of Connecticut guarantees the right to abortion and protects that right up until 24 weeks. Connecticut’s Medicaid, HUSKY Health, covers the cost of abortions, but other private insurance and Medicaid from other states may not cover the cost of this procedure. Only 20% of CT residents are covered by the state’s Medicaid; 71% of women in Connecticut have private health insurance through their employer or direct purchase. Too many women in Connecticut are left wondering, if I need an abortion, do I have to pay out of pocket?

Connecticut should require all insurance plans to cover the cost of abortion, expanding access to affordable and quality reproductive health. The average cost of an abortion is between $500 and $700, with varying costs depending on length of pregnancy and type of insurance. The right to an abortion in Connecticut has been written in Connecticut state law since 1990, and women in Connecticut have access to more than 700 reproductive health centers. Yet, many of them will take on a large fee to access this care.

Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) is one of Connecticut’s top-rated private health insurance providers. While Anthem offers many different benefit plans, only some cover elective abortions. That could mean many Connecticut residents who decide to get an abortion because they do not want a child, are not financially prepared, or have other personal reasons, will find that their selected Anthem BCBS plan doesn’t cover the procedure. This private health insurance company, serving over 1 million members in Connecticut, offers some plans that will cover abortion only where the provider certifies specific that the pregnancy is a result of rape or incest, or if the woman suffers from a physical disorder, illness, or injury caused by or arising from the pregnancy that could place the woman in danger of death.

Anthem BCBS members whose coverage does not reimburse elective abortions, could be left with hefty medical bills or an undesired child.

.Connecticut should adopt a policy similar to New York State: they require by law for most private insurance to cover abortion care without a copay or deductible.

In 2022, Gov. Ned Lamont signed the Reproductive Freedom Defense Act into law, which allows trained qualified advanced practice clinicians to perform aspiration abortions on CT residents and anyone traveling from out of state. This means that there are more registered clinicians who are allowed to provide safe and legal abortions in the state, thus expanding care to those in the state and region.

Connecticut should require all insurance to cover abortions in the state. Doing so provides more significant access to affordable and quality care. Over 70% of women in Connecticut have private health insurance, leaving them with costly copays and deductibles. Connecticut government officials should make it a priority to expand the requirements for insurance-covered procedures, overall optimizing the access and affordability to reproductive health care in Connecticut, while also providing affordable and safe access to care for women traveling from across state lines.

Skyla Contarino is a junior at Sacred Heart University, majoring in Health Science and Public Health.

