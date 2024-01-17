CT Mirror Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Pazniokas joins moderator John Dankosky to discuss the 2024 Connecticut legislative session.

They’ll cover the substance and politics of the session, including:

what to expect,

potential surprises, and

the impact on your state, your community, and your family.

Coffee & light snacks available

During the event, we will ask questions submitted by the audience in advance. If you have a question you’d like us to ask, please note it within the registration form.

Date: Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Time: 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Location: Mark Twain House & Museum,

351 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT

Admission: Free

Thank you to our co-host, The Mark Twain House and Museum.

Thank you to our Accountability Sponsor, CBIA.