Lawmakers announced legislation on Wednesday to extend funding for a free K-12 meal plan that began during the pandemic and is set to expire at the end of the school year.

Rep. Moira Rader, D-Guilford, and Sen. Ceci Maher, D-Wilton, said they plan to introduce a bill that would allocate $16 million to the Department of Education for the school meal program through June 2025. The current funding for this program is set to expire in June — a program that more than 177,000 students use to receive free breakfast, Rader said.

“There can be a whole host of reasons why a student struggles to learn in school,” said Rader. “Providing nutritious meals regardless of socio-economic status ensures they are being afforded the best opportunity for engaged, successful learning.”

In August 2023, $16 million was invested into the Connecticut school meal program through federal COVID-19 funds, giving free breakfast to all K-12 students and free lunches to students who qualify for reduced-priced meals. The legislation proposed Wednesday is a continuation of this program.

[CT extends free school meals through 2023-24 academic year]

According to Lucy Nolan, the coordinator of School Meals 4 All CT, a coalition of nonprofits supporting the school meal program, 159 districts have the free breakfast program and 123 give free lunch to students who previously received reduced price meals.

School Meals 4 All CT wrote an open letter to Gov. Ned Lamont in Dec. 2023, urging him to continue funding.

“Research shows us when meals are offered at no cost at school to everyone, there is less absenteeism, less bullying, and kids are prepared to learn,” the letter reads.

Lamont has been in communication with the coalition, said Nolan.

Heather Miller, a school nurse consultant and mother of five, spoke about the impact the school meal program had on her family after an injury took her out of work.

“I had peace of mind and comfort that my children were still receiving free meals,” said Miller. “Our children deserve food. That is a basic necessity.”

While this bill does not expand the current school meal program, Rader spoke about “building toward” legislation for universal free lunches across the state.

Several states, including Massachusetts, Vermont, and Maine, offer free school meals to all students.

Rader said legislators must figure out the funding before proposing any legislation on universal free school meals.

“Connecticut is supposed to be No. 1,” said Rep. Anthony Nolan, D-New London, on his support of the continued funding. “This puts Connecticut on the map with the rest of the communities already doing it — we need to catch up to everybody.”