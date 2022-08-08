2022 Election HQ
Catch up on all of CT Mirror’s coverage from the conventions in May to the primary in August and the general election in November.
Rep. Treneé McGee, a Democrat opposed to abortion, is the only party-endorsed state legislative incumbent facing a primary in Connecticut.
More Coverage
Erick Russell, Dita Bhargava and Karen Dubois-Walton want to oversee the nearly $45 billion in Connecticut pension and trust fund assets.
A judge rejected a constitutional challenge of Connecticut’s election laws, sparing Rep. John B. Larson a primary against a young progressive.
Republican Bob Stefanowski said his courtship of voters opposed to vaccine mandates does not signal a personal skepticism about vaccines.
The former House GOP leader from Derby is a fiscal conservative and social moderate. State Republicans endorsed her to challenge Blumenthal.
Levy, a social conservative, has pitched herself as an “America First” candidate, running in the mold of Donald Trump.
A fan of Donald Trump, the perennial candidate describes himself as a “true conservative” who is anti-abortion and pro-Second Amendment.
