NEW BRITAIN — Republican George Logan announced Thursday morning that he is conceding Connecticut’s 5th District race to Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes after his team “scrutinized” the votes over the past day and a half.

Logan said it was a “good, hard-fought battle,” but that he could not overcome the congresswoman’s margin. Hayes leads Logan by fewer than 2,000 votes, which is outside the 0.5% margin that triggers an automatic recount in Connecticut elections.

“Our team of lawyers and election workers have spent the last 36 hours scrutinizing the results. We still have concerns about the counting and reporting of the votes,” Logan said outside the Republican National Committee’s community center in New Britain.

“Our issues would not yield enough votes to change the outcome of the election. We have no legal recourse to force a recount. The time has come for this campaign to end,” Logan said to audible sighs and disappointment from about 20 supporters who gathered to watch his speech. Some shouted “recount” before Logan began speaking.

Logan, who said he spoke to Hayes by phone this morning, was seen as Republicans’ best chance to win a U.S. House seat in Connecticut since 2006. Former Rep. Chris Shays was the last Republican to win from the state.

Connecticut’s congressional delegation has been entirely represented by Democrats since Shays left office. And it will now remain all blue after Hayes’ victory.

With the race too close to call on Tuesday night, the campaigns had been closely watching the vote tally throughout the day Wednesday. Hayes was holding an ultra-thin lead over Logan with the results from the town of Salisbury still unknown. Once the results came in from Salisbury, both the office of the Secretary of the State and the Associated Press called the race for her.

“This was a hard fought race that was unfortunately fueled by millions of dollars in outside spending. But ultimately, the people of this district are the ones to decide who their representative will be – not national Super PACs,” Hayes said on Wednesday. “The Fifth District is my home, and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to continue serving you in the House of Representatives.”