U.S. House takes aim at ‘sanctuaries’ like Connecticut

WASHINGTON – The U.S. House of Representatives, on largely party-line votes, approved two bills Thursday aimed at tightening immigration enforcement and stripping local jurisdictions of federal policing money if they don’t fully cooperate with immigration authorities. Continue Reading →

Malloy on budget deadlock: ‘This is a failure of the legislature’

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy excoriated the General Assembly on Thursday for failing to vote on even a provisional budget, saving his greatest scorn for the House leadership and any rank-and-file member absent from Connecticut as the fiscal year nears its end Friday. Continue Reading →

Aresimowicz wants mini-truce on Malloy’s ‘mini-budget’

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, under fire for blocking a provisional budget vote, is calling for a temporary truce. The speaker, who may not have enough votes in the closely divided House to defeat GOP amendments on major issues related to labor concessions, told CT Mirror on Wednesday he wants a pledge from the GOP minority for a clean vote, meaning no amendments and limited debate. Continue Reading →

