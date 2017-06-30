Could the legislature’s failure to cancel raises for state judges discourage unionized state employees from granting wage and benefit concessions? Gov. Dannel P. Malloy expressed concerns this past week, and the head of the court marshals union said Friday that the governor could be right. Continue Reading →
Malloy prepares CT for life without a new state budget
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy struck a conciliatory tone Friday, urging legislative leaders to adopt a new budget even as he signed an executive order to begin managing state finances without one. Continue Reading →
U.S. House takes aim at ‘sanctuaries’ like Connecticut
WASHINGTON – The U.S. House of Representatives, on largely party-line votes, approved two bills Thursday aimed at tightening immigration enforcement and stripping local jurisdictions of federal policing money if they don’t fully cooperate with immigration authorities. Continue Reading →
Aetna picks NYC as new HQ site, keeps deep ties to CT — for now
As Aetna changes its home address from Farmington Avenue in Hartford to Ninth Avenue in New York City, the company plans to keep nearly all of its jobs in Connecticut and continue playing a corporate jurisdictional game that will allow it to remain in the state’s friendlier regulatory environment. Continue Reading →
Congress authorizes boost of CT-made weapons systems
WASHINGTON — House and Senate Armed Services panels have finished work on bills that would allow increased submarine production and boost the Pentagon’s authority to buy Sikorsky-made helicopters and F-35 fighter jets whose engines are made by Pratt & Whitney. Continue Reading →
Malloy on budget deadlock: ‘This is a failure of the legislature’
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy excoriated the General Assembly on Thursday for failing to vote on even a provisional budget, saving his greatest scorn for the House leadership and any rank-and-file member absent from Connecticut as the fiscal year nears its end Friday. Continue Reading →
A new complication: moderate Democrats’ doubts on concessions
Several moderate Democrats in the General Assembly have told their leadership they agree with Republicans that concessions negotiated by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy are insufficient, a potential complication in the intertwined efforts to pass a budget and win ratification by state employees. Continue Reading →
Aresimowicz wants mini-truce on Malloy’s ‘mini-budget’
House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, under fire for blocking a provisional budget vote, is calling for a temporary truce. The speaker, who may not have enough votes in the closely divided House to defeat GOP amendments on major issues related to labor concessions, told CT Mirror on Wednesday he wants a pledge from the GOP minority for a clean vote, meaning no amendments and limited debate. Continue Reading →
UConn building, enrollment initiatives collide with fiscal realities
Hundreds of beds in dorm rooms will be left empty at the University of Connecticut next school year because the school can’t afford to hire the teachers and other staff necessary to accommodate more students. And construction plans are being pushed back. Continue Reading →
Q Poll: Support of Senate health care bill at 16 percent
WASHINGTON — Only 16 percent of American voters approve of a Senate health care bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, a new Quinnipiac University poll said. Continue Reading →
1,200 youths will lose their summer job unless legislature acts
Between 1,200 and 1,500 young adults in Connecticut will be out of a job this summer if the legislature is unable to approve a budget, or a proposed mini-budget, by Friday. Continue Reading →
UConn’s chairman McHugh stepping down
After eight years of leading the University of Connecticut’s governing board, Lawrence McHugh announced Wednesday that he will be stepping down as chairman. Continue Reading →
No surprise as Malloy signs bill allowing third casino
It was pretty much a sure thing: Gov. Dannel P. Malloy on Tuesday signed a bill that authorizes the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribal nations to jointly develop a casino in East Windsor to compete with an MGM Resorts facility under construction in Springfield. Continue Reading →
SCOTUS sports betting case to be watched in Connecticut
Giving new significance to recently passed legislation in Connecticut, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to review New Jersey’s challenge of a federal law that has stopped the expansion of sports betting beyond a handful of states for the past quarter century. Continue Reading →
With state funding and labor costs uncertain, UConn considers fragile $1.3 billion budget
The University of Connecticut’s governing board is preparing to adopt a $1.34 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins Saturday. Uncertain state funding and labor costs, however, could punch it full of sizable holes. Continue Reading →