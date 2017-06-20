3 community college presidents get stipends to take on dual roles

Kyle Constable / CTMirror.org

Amid consolidation in Connecticut’s largest public college system, three community college presidents who assume dual roles will receive temporary stipends starting July 1 because of the additional work.

Connecticut State Colleges and Universities President Mark Ojakian announced Tuesday the system would spend about $50,000 next year to grant stipends worth 10 percent of their salaries, but said the change would mean a dramatic savings for the system. The additional roles they are taking on – three vacant community college presidencies – would cost roughly $1.1 million in salaries and fringe benefits to fill, Ojakian said.

“We are saving about $1 million by moving in this direction,” he added.

The stipends would last as long as the presidents fill multiple positions, which is expected to continue until the system’s sweeping consolidation plan for community colleges administration is completed. Officials estimate the plan, approved in April, will save $41 million annually when fully implemented.

Ojakian said the consolidation of top administrative positions is “a conscious decision” and “an indication of where we want to go as a system.”

Paul Brodie, president of Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport, will receive the largest stipend next year – an extra $19,150 – to also serve as president at Gateway Community College in New Haven.

James Lombella, president of Asnuntuck Community College in Enfield, will receive a $16,020 stipend next year to also serve as president at Tunxis Community College in Farmington.

Steven Minkler, unlike the other two, is assuming dual roles at the same college. Minkler, who is Middlesex Community College’s dean of academic affairs, also will serve as the college’s president starting July 1 and receive an extra $13,490 next year.