House just barely overrides Malloy’s housing bill veto

The House of Representatives voted 101-47 Monday to override Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s veto of a bill that loosens the state’s affordable housing standards for municipalities.

The margin could not have been narrower, as a veto override requires a two-thirds majority – in this case, 101 votes.

Repassage of the bill came after two hours of impassioned debate predominantly among members of the Democratic caucus. Three members – two Democrats and one Republican – were absent and did not vote.

The override now heads to the Senate, which could take it up later this afternoon.

Malloy had not faced any veto overrides during his administration until last year, when legislators voted to override three vetoes.

The governor vetoed four bills this year, two of which generated some discussion before Monday’s override vote. House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, D-Berlin, said the House would only take up the 8-30g reform bill, which deals with the state’s affordable housing standards.

The other bill that drew attention – but ultimately was not taken up – would have allowed Bridgeport to create a thermal heating loop subsidized by the city’s ratepayers.

Malloy vetoed it because the heating system would not have been under the oversight of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority. Aresimowicz said legislators will explore ways to address the governor’s concerns and find another avenue to advance the bill this year.

The governor’s concerns on 8-30g reform, however, could not be addressed with a few tweaks. In the General Assembly’s vote during the regular session, the bill received wide bipartisan support, passing the House 116-33 and the Senate 30-6.

The legislation would modify the state’s 8-30g law, which pushes – but does not require – all municipalities to have 10 percent of their housing stock deemed affordable.

Until that threshold is reached, developers building affordable units are allowed to bypass local zoning laws. Municipalities can temporarily halt this unrestricted development by earning points to qualify for multi-year moratoriums. Three municipalities qualified for moratoriums this year.

This legislation makes it easier for cities and towns to earn points toward moratoriums, and drew strong support from suburban and rural legislators in both parties. It also received support from a handful of urban legislators who said it had its drawbacks, but represented a compromise.

It contains a five-year sunset provision, which the bill’s advocates say will encourage municipalities to move quickly to build affordable units that take advantage of the lower thresholds for a moratorium before they expire. Rep. Larry Butler, D-Waterbury, co-chair of the Housing Committee, said approving this legislation would take the blame off the state and put the onus on towns to prove they are serious about affordable housing.

Malloy, in a three-page veto message, decried the proposal, saying it would “perpetuate the harmful effects of bad economic policy and institutional segregation, damaging our state’s economy and its moral foundation.”

After the House vote, Malloy spokesman Chris Collibee said members of the Senate are welcome to bring their questions and concerns to the governor before voting – working constructively with the administration to find a solution in a way that House members didn’t.

“Rather than work with the administration to find real ways to improve our affordable housing statue, many members of the House of Representatives chose to double down on this wrong-minded policy,” Collibee said. “Still, we hope that common sense will prevail at the end of the day.”

A majority of members of House rejected Malloy’s interpretation of the bill. Every Republican and a little less than one-third of the Democratic caucus supported the override. About half of Democrats voted for the bill during the regular session.

The split within the Democratic Party largely fell along urban and non-urban lines, reaching all the way to the top of the party’s leadership. Aresimowicz and House Majority Leader Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, came down on different sides of the vote.

Aresimowicz cast his vote in favor, saying said it only makes “slight changes” without altering the goal of increasing affordable housing across the state.

“I don’t think that we’re putting up borders around towns to say, ‘We don’t want people that need affordable housing,’” Aresimowicz said. “We just want to change the criteria for it.”

Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, D-Westport, said communities need to believe a moratorium is within reach, which he said is not the case under the existing 8-30g provisions. Steinberg said he plans to take an unwavering message to his town’s leaders: act.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m going to tell people in my town, ‘Put up or shut up. Build the units. Get to the moratorium. Stay on that path,’” Steinberg said. Only after they have been given that chance, he said, can leaders “talk about whether or not 8-30g is working.”

Still, many Democratic representatives from the state’s cities railed against the bill, saying now is not the time to halt the push for more affordable housing.

Rep. Chris Soto, D-New London, welcomed the governor’s veto.

“Just because legislature passed something, that doesn’t necessarily make it a good thing,” Soto said.

Others echoed his sentiment during the debate. Rep. Patricia Billie Miller, D-Stamford, said the passage of 8-30g was “a real accomplishment,” and the proposed revisions would “push us backward.”

“The heart of the question points to why we should be giving incentives to people to do what’s right,” said Rep. Robyn Porter, D-Hartford. “Why aren’t they doing what’s required to do without being incentivized?”

Among Republicans, the message was simple: Municipalities looking to plan and zone effectively need to have more say.

“It’s really a local control issue,” House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, R-Derby said. “We all know each town is different. They need more control.”

“Towns like mine just wanted a fighting chance to be able to build affordable housing without having predatory developers breathing down our necks, building massive amounts of units and only giving just a few small units to affordable housing,” said Rep. Brenda Kupchick, R-Fairfield, ranking member on the Housing Committee.

