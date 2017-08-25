As state loosens affordable housing rules, Milford does the same

Kyle Constable / CTMirror.org

Milford — Twenty-two days after the General Assembly voted to loosen the state’s affordable housing standards despite the governor’s objections, at least one community is following suit.

Last week, the Planning and Zoning Board in Milford voted 6-3 to end its existing affordable housing standards along a significant portion of the U.S. Route 1 corridor winding along I-95.

Town officials insist the move is unrelated to the state’s decision, arguing that no multi-family housing complexes have been built along the corridor since it and four others were established in 2004. Before last week’s vote, any multi-family complexes developed along the corridor were required to have 30 percent of their units designated as affordable.

The board’s decision was prompted by a developer’s proposal to build a 168-unit apartment complex – none designated as affordable – within the corridor. It could not be authorized until the provision was repealed.

The move has drawn the ire of some state officials, who earlier had warned that loosening the state’s 8-30g law – which pushes, but does not require, all municipalities to have 10 percent of their housing stock deemed affordable – would prompt a similar action at the local level. It also has elicited shock from some members of the legislature who backed the bill.

In a letter sent Friday, Connecticut Housing Commissioner Evonne Klein urged Milford Mayor Benjamin G. Blake to denounce the planning board’s decision.

“This vote taken by the P&Z Board may be interpreted as regressive and exclusionary,” Klein wrote. “Unfortunately, a precedent was set. It was set at the expense of Milford residents who struggle monthly with their high housing costs, and at the expense of the city’s recognition as a 21st century community that is culturally and economically rich, diverse and inclusive.”

Blake did not immediately respond to requests for comment, nor was he available at his office Friday afternoon.

Joseph D. Griffith, the town’s director of permitting and land use, said the decision came down to economics. The corridor – and the town’s four others – simply doesn’t attract many multi-family development proposals, he said.

“If a developer is looking at a property in [the corridor], that property is valuable enough that he can put in his shopping centers, his car dealerships and his other things, and it’s economically viable in such a way that he doesn’t have to include any affordable housing or any multi-family housing at all,” Griffith said. “That’s just the economics of those zones.”

Griffith said developers tend to target affordable projects in zones with more restrictions on what can be built, using the 8-30g law as a tool to circumvent the town’s zoning regulations. Under 8-30g, developers are allowed to bypass local zoning laws if their project includes housing units, at least 30 percent of which are deemed affordable.

Klein said choosing to roll back an affordable housing provision when a developer finally expressed interest in the area shows Milford’s rhetoric does not match its actions. She said it is “senseless.”

“8-30g is not the problem,” she added. “The city of Milford has had an opportunity to plan for and thoughtfully build deed-restricted affordable housing for decades. This would have enabled them to be able to achieve a moratorium.”

Over the past three years, state data show the percentage of affordable housing in Milford has declined, falling from 6.18 percent in 2013 to 5.25 percent in 2016. Griffith said it has been a result of market-rate unit development outpacing affordable development.

Legislators backing the override said they hoped loosening state law would incentivize communities – particularly mid-sized cities like Milford – to redouble their efforts to pursue more affordable housing. Several other mid-sized cities, including Milford’s neighbor, West Haven, already are above the 10 percent affordable threshold.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy vetoed the bill, saying it would “perpetuate the harmful effects of bad economic policy and institutional segregation, damaging our state’s economy and its moral foundation.” The House and Senate voted by narrow margins to override his veto last month, with near-unanimous support from Republicans and about one-third of all Democrats.

The new law implemented several key changes to 8-30g to make it easier for towns with more than 20,000 housing units, like Milford, to reach a moratorium on unrestricted development.

A moratorium – which lasts four years the first time and, now, five years in the second and subsequent instances – can be reached in two ways: by increasing the percentage of units in the housing stock deemed affordable, or by earning points when specific types of housing is built.

The percentage threshold for the state’s mid-sized cities has been lowered from 2 percentage points to 1.5 percentage points. The number of points earned from specific housing developments also has increased, while the point threshold has been decreased by one third.

Milford gained even more from the legislation than the other mid-sized cities, because it included a provision to designate Ryder Woods – a sprawling mobile home park in the city – as an affordable development, bringing the prospect of a moratorium even closer.

“I’m just deeply offended,” said Rep. Larry Butler, a co-chair of the legislature’s Housing Committee. He backed the bill initially and the veto override. He said he believed the legislation was a compromise.

“It really sends a bad message to the all the hard work that we put into fighting for giving towns like Milford the ability to determine where affordable housing could be built, while helping them toward reaching moratoriums,” Butler said. “It just flies in the face of everything we passed the bill for.”

Rep. Kim Rose, D-Milford, said she shares Klein and Butler’s sentiments.

“I’m at a loss for words, to be quite honest,” Rose said. “Yes, we did fare much better than in that bill than a lot of the other towns. As I tried to express to the Planning and Zoning Board at the July meeting, adding this additional housing stock to our overall housing stock without an affordability component in it makes it that much more difficult to ever reach 10 percent.”

“With Ryder mobile home park now allowed, this basically wipes it out,” she added.

The three other members of Milford’s state legislative delegation – as well as Sen. Tony Hwang, R-Fairfield, another co-chair of the Housing Committee – did not immediately respond to requests for comment.