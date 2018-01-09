Murphy campaign continues rapid fundraising pace

YouTube

Washington – Sen. Chris Murphy’s campaign for re-election raised $1.5 million in the last quarter of 2017, his campaign officials said.

Year-end reports to the Federal Elections Commission are not due until Jan. 31, but Murphy’s campaign decided on an early release of some information.

It said Murphy ended the year with $7 million in cash on hand and raised “an unprecedented $10.4 million” in his first bid for re-election.

Murphy’s campaign said the senator’s fundraising to date has “essentially” matched what he raised for his entire 2012 campaign, when he ran against multi-millionaire Linda McMahon and won the seat.

Murphy’s campaign said 90 percent of the senator’s 172,000 individual contributions were under $100 dollars, and nearly all his supporters can continue to contribute, because they have not hit the FEC’s contribution limits.

“I’m blown away by the unprecedented early financial support my campaign has received,” Murphy said in a statement. “It puts us in a very strong position for the fall, and gives me a shot in the arm to keep fighting for the people I represent and the issues I care about.”

Murphy is being challenged by two Republicans, Dominic Rapini, a businessman who lives in Hamden, and Matt Corey, a Navy veteran and small business owner from Enfield.

Rapini said it was “too early” for his campaign to announce his fourth-quarter fundraising totals, but “is sure (Murphy) is raising all kinds of money from special interests.”

Corey’s campaign did not return a request for information.

According to the FEC, Rapini raised $51,579 through the third quarter of 2017, which ended on Sept. 30. Corey, who entered the race in September, reported raising $3,255 as of the end of that month.