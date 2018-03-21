Spending bill expected to boost defense, transportation and change gun law

Check back for updates.

Washington – Negotiators are expected to release a massive, 1,000-page spending bill Wednesday evening that not only contains $1.3 trillion to fund the federal government, but also makes certain policy changes, including to federal gun laws.

The omnibus spending package that has been under negotiation by Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress, with plenty of input from President Donald Trump, will boost both defense and domestic spending.

The bill, which is subject to last-minute changes, will raise spending on transportation by $10 billion, increasing the amount of money for local “TIGER” transportation grants, federal highways and the Northeast rail system. The bill also will provide more funding for weapons systems, including those made in Connecticut, and for battling opioid addiction.

The omnibus also is expected to include the “‘Fix NICS” bill sponsored by Sens. Chris Murphy and John Cornyn that would encourage states and federal agencies to improve their reporting to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, a database used by the FBI to screen prospective gun buyers.

The bill also may have language that clarifies the Dickey amendment, a provision first inserted in the 1996 spending bill that mandated that “none of the funds made available for injury prevention and control at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may be used to advocate or promote gun control.”

The CDC has held back from studying the health impact of gun violence because of their interpretation of the amendment.

The bill also incorporates a provision promoted by the GOP to respond to the mass shooting last month at a Parkland, Fla., high school — the Student, Teachers and Officers Preventing (STOP) School Violence Act that would authorize $50 million in grants to help schools increase security and learn how to better identify potential threats.

Democrats were able to beat back dozens of “riders” the GOP wanted to include in the bill, including one that would have punished so-called “sanctuary” cities that fail to hold immigrant prisoners who have completed their sentences so federal immigration agents can pick them up.

But one Democratic priority, providing temporary legal status and a path to citizenship for thousands of immigrant youth, known as “Dreamers,” who were brought to this country illegally by their parents is not included in the bill.

The spending package also will fail to fund “cost-sharing reduction” payments to health insurers established by the Affordable Care Act to offset the cost of lowering co-payments and deductibles for low-income people.

Proponents argue that without the CSR payments, premiums will spike up to 40 percent for certain groups of people. Trump, who eliminated the payments, and others insist they are a giveaway to insurance companies.

The president, however, seems to have lost out on his bid for more money to house 10,000 more undocumented immigrants in detention facilities and to hire 850 more Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents.

Congressional negotiators also are giving Trump much less than the $25 billion down payment he wants to build a border wall between the United States and Mexico. Reports are that the omnibus will provide $1.6 billion for the barrier, with most of that money earmarked for technology.

Congress is in a time crunch to finish work on the bill and move it through the House and Senate.

Unless the omnibus is approved and signed by Trump before midnight on Friday, or Congress agrees to pass a bill that would fund the government for a few more days, the federal government will shut down for the third time in this federal fiscal year.