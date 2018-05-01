Middletown’s Drew says he won’t run for Esty’s seat

Washington – Middletown Mayor Dan Drew said Tuesday he has decided against running for Rep. Elizabeth Esty’s congressional seat.

Drew, a Democrat, said he was grateful for the support he received from those urging him to run. But he said he “wants to spend more time with the kids,” and that the “timing was not right” to run for Congress.

Drew joins a list of those who thought about the rare chance to run for an open congressional seat, which Esty will vacate at the end of the year since she has announced she will not seek re-election.

The list of those who eyed the 5th District seat and decided against running include Sandy Hook Promise founders Nicole Hockley and Mark Barden; Rep. William Petit, R-Plainville; former Rep. Dan Carter, R-Bethel; and state Sens. Kevin Witkos of Canton; and Eric Berthel of Watertown.

The list of declared candidates include former Simsbury Selectman Mary Glassman and former Newtown Rabbi Shaul Praver, both Democrats. A third Democrat, New Britain Alderman Emmanuel Sanchez announced his candidacy Monday.

The Republicans in the race are former Meriden Mayor Manny Santos, Ruby O’Neill of Southbury and Liz Peterson of Simsbury.