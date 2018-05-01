Speaker: If GOP won’t cut a budget deal, Dems will reach out to governor

Clarice Silber / CTMirror.org

Saying Republican legislators are dragging their feet on budget talks, House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz threatened Tuesday to re-kindle negotiations with Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and craft a budget without the GOP.

“If they (Republicans) don’t want to get in the room, we’re going to go down to the office in the corner and have to negotiate with the governor,” Aresimowicz, D-Berlin, told Capitol reporters before Tuesday’s House session. “We’re going to explore all of the options. It’s not going to be because of us that there was no budget.”

But that threat is problematic on several grounds.

Democrats hold slim margins in both chambers and couldn’t keep their membership united to pass a budget last year.

They currently hold a 79-71 advantage in the House. The Senate is split 18-18 although Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, the Senate president and a Democrat, could cast a tie-breaking, 37th vote.

Also, the relationship between Malloy and his fellow Democrats has been somewhat strained since last September. That’s when Democratic legislators — trying to break gridlock over the budget — agreed with Republicans to exclude the administration from negotiations. A bipartisan deal was struck in late October.

The governor’s office did not comment after the speaker’s statements.

Still, the regular 2018 session ends on May 9, and legislators from both parties have said several adjustments must be made to the preliminary budget adopted last fall for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

These changes include:

Reversing or mitigating cuts to the Medicare Savings Plan, which helps poor seniors and disabled patients pay for medications.

Restoring aid to cities and towns. Malloy reduced municipal grants by more than $90 million this fiscal year to achieve budgetary savings targets mandated by the legislature.

“There are must haves on all sides,” said House Majority Leader Matt Ritter, D-Hartford.

There also are more resources available to legislators this year than they’ve had in nearly a decade — but they come with a catch.

A new report Tuesday from the legislature’s nonpartisan Office of Fiscal Analysis and from Malloy’s budget staff concluded income tax receipts tied to capital gains and dividends exceeded expectations by almost $1.3 billion this fiscal year and will elevate the emergency budget reserve to $1.5 billion.

Even after the projected $382 million deficit is covered, the reserve should have more than $1.1 billion available once this fiscal year is over on June 30.

Analysts also projected that a smaller portion of this spring’s robust income tax windfall was not due to one-time circumstances and will happen again in 2019. The new report assumes an extra $410 million in investment earnings-related receipts in the 2018-19 fiscal year.

But a new “volatility cap” enacted by legislators last fall requires Connecticut to save these funds rather than spend them. Income tax receipts tied to investment earnings are among the most volatile components of the state revenue stream, historically changing by wide margins, sometimes in double-digit percentages, from year to year.

Aresimowicz and some other Democrats have suggested suspending cap requirements to use a portion of these funds to cover “crucial” programs such as health care for seniors and the disabled, municipal aid and the state’s cash-starved transportation program.

Republicans are wary of utilizing the new income tax receipts other than to build reserves and pay down state pension debt.

They also have objected to a revised 2018-19 spending plan Democrats offered last month, noting that it would require about $375 million in new revenue — presumably to come from the income tax windfall.

House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, R-Derby, said Republicans remain open to talks but remain focused on key fiscal principles.

And if the speaker wants to negotiate with the governor? “That’s his prerogative,” Klarides responded.

The speaker noted that if Republicans aren’t committed to striking a compromise budget deal, he also could adjourn the House session earlier than May 9 — and many priorities for both parties would fall by the wayside.

“I’d say don’t push fate. I’ll adjourn us sine die,” he said, citing the Latin term that means the session has ended without any future date set to reconvene. “And all of the things they (Republicans) want will die too.”

“We saw how threats worked for him last year,” Klarides added. “I don’t think threats are necessary.”