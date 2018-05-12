Miller wins GOP convention endorsement for CT comptroller

Keith M. Phaneuf / CTMirror.org

Mashantucket — The Republican State Convention overwhelmingly endorsed Seymour First Selectman Kurt Miller to run for comptroller, but the party’s nomination could hinge on a primary.

Miller captured 77 percent of the delegate ballots cast Saturday at the state convention at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

But Litchfield businessman Mark Greenberg won the other 23 percent, easily surpassing the 15 percent threshold needed to force a primary. Greenberg was not available for comment immediately after the vote.

Miller told The Mirror after the vote that his campaign will focus on “bringing back that fiscal responsibility to the state of Connecticut.”

Despite surging spring income tax receipts that exceeded projections by more than $1 billion, nonpartisan analysts project deficits topping $2 billion in each of the first two fiscal years after the election.

Miller kept the race for comptroller out of his acceptance speech, instead urging the delegates to focus on party unity and supporting the entire GOP slate. “There’s a lot of great candidates that we have today at our disposal to bring Connecticut back,” he said.

Miller won the delegate vote by wide margins in four of the state’s five congressional districts, and narrowly lost the 5th District to Greenberg by just eight votes.

Greenberg was the opening prosecution witness against John G. Rowland in 2014, when the former governor was tried on charges of conspiring with a congressional candidate to violate campaign finance laws.

In the final weeks of his 2014 campaign, Greenberg presented himself in testimony as a political novice who did the right thing in 2009 and 2010, when he says Rowland pressed him to break campaign finance laws during Greenberg’s first run for Congress

Rowland was convicted of secretly advising Lisa Wilson-Foley during her campaign for Congress in 2012 by accepting payment as a consultant to her husband’s nursing home chain.

Greenberg rejected Rowland’s overture to secretly consult for him in 2010.

Greenberg is the founder of MGRE, one of the largest real estate management firms in the New York metropolitan area.