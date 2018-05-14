Ned Lamont forms ticket with Susan Bysiewicz

Democratic gubernatorial contenders Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz have agreed to run together on a ticket topped by Lamont, a move to discourage a primary while Republicans battle in a summer-long nomination fight, sources said Monday.

With a growing number of prominent endorsements in recent weeks, Lamont has taken on the mantle of front runner going into the Democratic convention this weekend, but he has failed to close the deal on a running mate. Now, however, Lamont is expected to announce a ticket Tuesday.

Lamont was endorsed by New Haven Mayor Toni Harp, a former state senator whose urban base and deep knowledge of the state budget as former co-chair of the Appropriations Committee would have made her an attractive partner on policy and politics, but she declined an invitation to become his running mate.

Bysiewicz, a former secretary of the state trying to make a comeback after disastrous runs for attorney general in 2010 and the U.S Senate in 2012, recently reached out to Lamont over the possibility of a Lamont-Bysiewicz ticket, sources said.

Lamont, his campaign manager and his spokeswoman did not return calls for comment Monday, but well-placed Democratic sources said the talks of a partnership grew serious over the weekend and led to a face-to-face meeting Monday. Lamont’s campaign confirmed the deal to party officials.

Bysiewicz did not return a call. Her senior strategist declined comment.

A ticket is not guaranteed to avoid a primary.

Bridgeport Mayor Joseph P. Ganim, anticipating a cold shoulder at the convention over his criminal record, is gathering petitions already to qualify for the primary in August. Sean Connolly and Guy Smith also are pushing for a place on the primary ballot, Connolly at the convention and Smith with petitions.

Republicans endorsed Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton over the weekend, but former First Selectman Tim Herbst of Trumbull and tech entrepreneur Steve Obsitnik qualified for a primary. Three others are petitioning to qualify, including two wealth businessmen who bypassed the convention, David Stemerman and Bob Stefanowski. Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti also is petitioning.

Lamont, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2006 and lost a Democratic primary for governor to Dannel P. Malloy in 2010, has opted out of the voluntary public financing system and is expected to largely self-fund this effort, as he did in his two previous campaigns.