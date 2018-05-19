Democrats nominate Lembo for third term as comptroller

Clarice Silber / CTMirror.org

Connecticut Democrats unanimously nominated Comptroller Kevin P. Lembo on Saturday to seek a third term.

The delegates gathered at the Hartford Convention Center also cast ballots on the nomination for secretary of the state.

Two-term incumbent Denise Merrill led Woodbridge Democrat Karen Talamelli Cusick with 89 percent of the delegate vote — based on a preliminary tally. But Democratic State Chairman Nick Balleto said some delegates had voted without properly checking in, and delayed announcing final results until later Saturday.

The convention also was scheduled later Saturday to resolve contested races for the nominations for attorney general and treasurer.

“We have made Connecticut’s state finances among the most transparent in the nation,” Lembo told the convention. “That didn’t come easily. The body of government isn’t always keen on the idea.”

The comptroller, who launched the state’s searchable online database on spending and revenues, also has pressed to mandate independent analyses of the hundreds of millions of dollars in economic incentives Connecticut provides annually to businesses.

Lembo touted his work in developing a state-administered retirement benefit program for private-sector workers who lack access to a pension or defined-contribution benefit. Connecticut’s first state healthcare advocate, he helped win legislative approval of a proposal to hold big pharmaceutical and insurance companies accountable for excessive prescription drug costs and profiteering.

“We’re talking about the people working to exhaustion to reach the middle class or hold on to their place in the middle-class — people who wonder, sometimes, if their government even thinks about them anymore,” he said.

Lembo also jabbed at state Republican leaders, warning their refusal to criticize President Trump would harm the GOP in November.

“Do you really think that you can emerge from behind the veil of silence, in the calm between tweet-storms, and pretend you’re something new? Something different?” Lembo said. “You obviously think the people of Connecticut have not been paying attention. The voters are not chumps. They’re not stupid.”

Lembo and his husband, Charles, live in Guilford with their three children. Lembo’s son, Charles, delivered the seconding speech for his father’s nomination.

The candidates for attorney general are Sen. Paul Doyle of Wethersfield, Assistant Attorney General Clare Kindall of Bloomfield, former federal prosecutor Chris Mattei of Hartford and Rep. William Tong of Stamford.

The Democratic candidates for treasurer are Arunan Arulampalam, John Blankley, Dita Bhargava and Shawn Wooden. All but Blankley are racial minorities.