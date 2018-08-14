GOP voters choose Corey to challenge Murphy

mark pazniokas / ctmirror.org

Matthew Corey accepting the GOP endorsement for U.S. Senate.

Matthew Corey has defeated fellow Republican Dominic Rapini for the chance to run against Connecticut’s most heavily financed and formidable political opponent — Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Murphy.

In early returns Corey was leading Rapini with more than 78 percent of the vote. The Associated Press unofficially called the race at about 8:45 p.m.

The owner of a popular bar in Hartford and a commercial window washing firm, Corey 54, had run unsuccessfully three times against Rep. John Larson, D-1st District.

Rapini, an account manager for Apple, Inc. from Branford, had raised more campaign money  and outspent Corey, who had about $30,000 in campaign cash.

Both Corey and Rapini said during the campaign they would throw their support to the other if he won the primary.

