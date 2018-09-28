Blumenthal tries, but fails, to seek subpoena for Kavanaugh friend, Mark Judge

Washington – Sen. Richard Blumenthal tried to halt the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh Friday morning with a motion in the Senate Judiciary Committee – defeated on a party line vote – to subpoena the nominee’s high school friend, Mark Judge.

“It is our constitutional duty to uncover the truth,” Blumenthal said.

Judge was the third person in the room identified by Christine Blasey Ford when Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her at a house party when both were teenagers.

Another accuser, Julia Swetnick, said when she and Kavanaugh were in high school, the nominee lined up with other boys, including Judge, who were waiting to “gang” or “train” rape inebriated girls at many parties — and that she once became a victim herself.

“The third person in the room was Mark Judge, who was never questioned by the FBI or interviewed by the committee,” Blumenthal said.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, said he received a letter from Judge Thursday night which said, “I did not ask to be involved in this matter. I do not want to comment on the matters publicly,”

Judge said he was a recovering alcoholic and cancer survivor who is struggling with depression, Grassley said.

Judge has previously told the committee he had no recollection of the house party Ford has described.

“That letter is no substitute for an FBI interview and it is no substitute for testimony before this committee,” Blumenthal said.

The committee then voted 11-10 to reject Blumenthal’s motion and moved to schedule a vote later today Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Several Democrats, including Blumenthal, walked out of the room in protest.