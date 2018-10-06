Kavanaugh confirmed to Supreme Court in narrow Senate vote

Washington – Judge Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed by a narrow vote in the Senate Saturday after a bitter and partisan battle over his nomination that included allegations of sexual misconduct.

The 50-48 largely party-line vote was expected after several undecided senators, including Sen. Susan Collins R-Maine, declared on Friday they would support the nominee. Both of Connecticut’s Democratic senators voted against Kavanaugh.

While the results of the vote were forecast, the vote itself was not routine as anti-Kavanaugh protesters hollered from the visitor galleries.

And, although it was clear Kavanaugh would be confirmed, Democratic senators spoke on the Senate floor against the nominee deep into the night.

Sen. Chris Murphy questioned whether we live in an “Adam and Eve world in which we have few, if any, alternative choices” other that to seat Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court.

“There is no binding obligation for the Senate to say ‘yes’ to a nominee that we believe to be flawed or wrong for the moment,” Murphy said in a floor speech delivered shortly after midnight Friday.

Right before Saturday aftenoon’s vote, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer warned there would be political consequences because of Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“There is only one remedy,” Schumer said. “Change must come from where change in America always begins: the ballot box. So to Americans—to so many millions who are outraged at what happened here, there’s only one answer: vote.”

Opponents of Kavanaugh’s nomination fear he will move the Supreme Court to the right for decades if confirmed. The bitter partisan fight over the nomination shredded Senate decorum and is likely to leave a bitter political aftertaste.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation process was thrown into tumult by several allegations of sexual misconduct. He issued a searing denial of any wrongdoing at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week, suggesting the allegations were planned smears by Democrats.

Democrats, who first based their opposition to Kavanaugh based on his conservative legal opinions said Kavanaugh’s angry testimony before the Judiciary Committee last week — which included attacks on Democrats — showed he did not have the “temperament” to be a judge.