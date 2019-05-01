Democrats push back on Lamont, renew bid to tax CT’s wealthiest households
Gov. Ned Lamont and his fellow Democrats in the legislature appear headed for a showdown over taxing the rich to help solve Connecticut’s pension debt crisis.
One day after gutting a 2 percent surcharge on capital gains earnings by wealthy households, the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee was expected to revive the surcharge in a new bill, House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, D-Berlin, said Wednesday.
It first would apply to earnings in the 2020 calendar year, yielding $262 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
“Ensuring that a portion of our budget has progressivity in it is very, very important” to many Democratic legislators, Aresimowicz said.
The speaker acknowledged Lamont’s concerns that raising income tax rates could harm Connecticut’s economy, and that taxing wealthy households could drive high earners from the state.
There are some Democratic lawmakers who agree with the governor on this. The key, Aresimowicz said, is to find middle ground.
“It’s a big-tent party, and I like it that way,” the speaker said, adding that Lamont has said repeatedly he has an open-door policy and is willing to discuss all solutions to Connecticut’s problems.
When asked if he believes Lamont will compromise on the income tax, Aresimowicz said, “I think he will. I think we understand his position and I think he understands the other side. The governor cannot pass a budget on his own. … And the legislature cannot pass a budget on its own.”
The Lamont administration did not comment immediately after being apprised of the finance committee’s plans.
Preliminary estimates are that a 2 percent surcharge on capital gains earnings — only applied to individuals whose total earnings from all sources exceed $500,000 and on couples topping $1 million — would raise about $200 million per year.
A bill to implement that plan was gutted on Tuesday. Technically the bill was approved, but only after the tax increase language was stripped out and replaced with a clause ordering a study of the concept of a capital gains surcharge.
The tax-writing panel has until the close of business Thursday to complete its revenue proposals for the next two fiscal years, but was expected to finish its work Wednesday.
Democrats control the General Assembly with solid majorities, but the House and Senate caucuses have yet to solidify behind either the fiscal moderation of a Democratic governor intent on improving the state’s economic standing or the progressives frustrated by years of relative austerity.
Both Lamont and legislators face the challenge of closing major projected budget deficits in each of the next two fiscal years.
The governor’s tax proposal has focused most of its increases on low- and middle-income consumers by eliminating numerous sales tax exemptions and imposing new or increased “sin taxes” on sugary drinks, plastic bags and vaping products.
These taxes are seen as more regressive, meaning the same rate is charged to all taxpayers, regardless of their personal wealth or poverty.
Connecticut imposed a separate tax on capital gains throughout the 1970s and 1980s, applying a rate as high as 7 percent. At the same time, it also taxed income tied to interest and dividends earned by wealthy households, applying a rate as high as 14 percent.
These levies were reduced dramatically — in one of the largest tax cuts for the wealthy in state history — in 1991.
Legislators and then-Gov. Lowell P. Weicker Jr. enacted the first general state income tax at that time, and ordered a new top rate on all income — from capital gains, other investments, and salaries — of 4.5 percent.
So while low- and middle-income households saw their state taxes rise, the wealthiest residents watched them drop.
Since 1991, Connecticut legislatures and governors gradually have raised the top rate on the income tax, hitting 5 percent in 2003, 6.5 percent in 2009, 6.7 percent in 2011 and 6.99 percent in 2015.
Progressive Democrats in the House noted earlier this session that it wasn’t until 2015 that Connecticut’s wealthiest households again paid the 7 percent state income tax rate many of them faced before 1990.
That’s because research shows Connecticut’s highest earners derive the bulk of their income from capital gains, dividends and other investment earnings — and not from salaries.
According to a 2018 report from nonpartisan fiscal analysts, a Connecticut household earning $96,000 per year generates less than 10 percent of its income from investments or other earnings that much be reported quarterly.
But for a household making more than $2 million per year, the average share of earnings from investments approaches 79 percent.
Sign up for CT Mirror's free daily news summary.
Free to Read. Not Free to Produce.
The Connecticut Mirror is a nonprofit newsroom. 90% of our revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider making a donation. You'll enjoy reading CT Mirror even more knowing you helped make it happen.YES, I'LL DONATE TODAY