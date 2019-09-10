Elicker upsets Harp in New Haven mayoral primary
New Haven — Justin Elicker won an upset victory Tuesday night over New Haven Mayor Toni N. Harp in an intensely bitter and personal Democratic primary, according to ward-by-ward results gathered by the New Haven Independent.
Elicker’s lead at the polls exceeded the number of absentee ballots yet to be counted, leaving Harp with no path to retaining the Democratic nomination in her bid for a fourth two-year term as mayor.
Elicker, 44, a former city alder who promised a generational change and new openness at the city hall, ran a strong and steady campaign against a 72-year-old incumbent who seemed rocked by the defections of long-time supporters over a long and joyless summer.
“People want the establishment politicians that have been in office for decades to step aside and make space for leadership that brings new ideas and new energy,” Elicker said, standing outside the Ward 20 polling place in Newhallville during the post-workday rush.
Harp briefly greeted voters there, but ultimately ceded the ground to Elicker.
Democratic mayors in Bridgeport and Hartford also faced challenges Tuesday, but the New Haven primary was the state’s marquee nomination fight this year.
In all, there were 14 Republican and 11 Democratic primaries in 23 communities, including 10 Republican and seven Democratic fights over the nominations for mayor or first selectman. Bridgeport and West Haven are the only communities with Democratic and Republican primaries.
