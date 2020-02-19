Lamont: Truck tolls are off the table; Senate Dems: Probably, maybe.
This story is developing.
The long, strange journey towards a vote on truck tolls got longer and stranger Wednesday. Gov. Ned Lamont said after meeting with Democratic legislative leaders that tolls were off the table, but Senate Democrats insisted they would be ready to vote next week.
“I’ve lost patience,” the governor told reporters in his office.
Senate Democratic leaders rushed to release a statement moments before the governor was ready to speak, insisting they still could deliver on a transportation financing plan relying on truck tolls — if only Lamont and the House Democratic majority could give them another five days.
“We are still confident that Senate Democrats have the votes to pass a comprehensive transportation plan which includes 12 toll gantries on 18-wheeler trucks only. We are prepared to hold a session next week to vote on a bill to make the necessary transportation investments for Connecticut’s economic development, residents, and businesses,” said Senate President Pro Tem Martin M. Looney and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff in a joint statements.
But Kevin Coughlin, a spokesman for the Senate leaders, later clarified the Senate had no plans for a vote.
“The governor put a pause on it, so there is no vote,” Coughlin said.
