COVID-19-positive nursing home sites begin accepting sick residents
A nursing home in Sharon has begun accepting COVID-19-positive residents and a second facility – in Bridgeport – will begin welcoming those residents Monday, officials said.
The facilities are part of a plan by nursing home leaders and the state to separate residents felled by the disease from healthy ones.
The state designated four sites for the sick residents. Two are existing nursing homes — the Sharon Health Care Center in Sharon and the Northbridge Health Care Center in Bridgeport — and two are defunct facilities that are being cleaned in reopened. The reopened buildings are in Meriden and Torrington.
Athena Health Care Systems, which owns the Sharon and Bridgeport nursing homes and is managing the two formerly vacant buildings, said COVID-19-positive residents began arriving at the Sharon location Thursday.
Healthy residents have been transferred out of that facility this week and are continuing to be moved out.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has presented incredible and unprecedented challenges to the state. I am glad that Athena Health Care Systems is in a position to answer the state’s call for assistance at this critical time,” Larry Santilli, Athena’s president, said in a statement.
Northbridge will begin accepting sick residents on Monday. Managers there have already started moving healthy residents out.
The Torrington facility is staffed, but new employees still must attend an orientation and supervisors are waiting on equipment. It is expected to begin accepting sick residents on Tuesday. There was no timetable for the Meriden building.
Earlier this week, nursing home leaders warned in a letter to Gov. Ned Lamont and top administration officials that facilities across the state are struggling to care for residents amid the pandemic, saying Lamont’s 10% Medicaid rate hike is inadequate to cover an unprecedented staffing crisis and skyrocketing equipment costs.
About 50 percent of the state’s nursing homes now have at least one confirmed case of coronavirus, though officials have not released data on the extent of the spread inside each facility.
While the special buildings have been arranged for sick residents, many other nursing homes will continue caring for people who tested positive for COVID-19.
Lamont’s Medicaid rate increase translated into an $11.6 million payment to nursing homes by April 7, with projections that by the end of June facilities would have received an extra $35.3 million.
The four facilities dedicated to COVID-19-positive residents are eligible for a $600-per-day payment for each person served, more than double the average daily rate. So far, the financial concerns raised by nursing home leaders have not disrupted the plans for those facilities.
Sign up for CT Mirror's free daily news summary.
Free to Read. Not Free to Produce.
The Connecticut Mirror is a nonprofit newsroom. 90% of our revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider making a donation. You'll enjoy reading CT Mirror even more knowing you helped make it happen.YES, I'LL DONATE TODAY