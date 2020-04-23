CT Labor Department has processed 80% of jobless benefits backlog
The state Department of Labor has processed more than 80% of unemployment benefit applications filed since the coronavirus pandemic struck in mid-March — including more than 150,000 requests since programming upgrades to the system were launched last week, department leaders said Thursday.
Commissioner Kurt Westby and Deputy Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo also said the department remains on schedule to eliminate two key processing backlogs by Monday.
“We know patience is running out for some as we get to our claims,” Westby told reporters during a late-morning conference call. “We do understand that it’s a financial crisis when anyone is laid off.”
“Life before March 13 and life after March 13 are very different,” added Bartolomeo, referring to the first week that pandemic-fueled applications overwhelmed labor department staff.
The agency now has processed more than 327,000 of the approximately 402,000 applications it has received since mid-March. More than $230 million in benefits have been paid out over that period.
“That’s well over two years of normal claim activity in just a little over a month,” Westby said, adding that about 223,000 of the 327,000 applications processed so far were done manually, and another 104,000 were simple enough to be processed by the IT system.
The automated claims also were simple, said Westby, who called it a “big challenge” for an IT system centered on nearly 40-year-old, COBOL programming language.
After launching upgrades to those programs last week, quadrupling claims processing staff and expanding overtime, the department has lowered the average application turnaround time from six weeks to three. And Westby said it remains on pace to meet its goal of a one-week average turnaround by Saturday.
A second objective — releasing supplemental federal benefits for the unemployed — also remains on schedule to begin on Sunday, the commissioner said.
State assistance, which can run as high as $649 per week, will be enhanced by another $600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, labor officials said.
Congress directed states to provide this enhanced funding from March 29 through July 25 and Westby said his department expects to begin releasing that additional funding by Monday.
The commissioner added that all eligible recipients eventually will receive catch-up payments to cover the federal funding owed between March 29 and April 27 — but it may take a few more weeks to get that processed.
The department also is scrambling to get additional federal assistance out the door.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance provides benefits for some who traditionally do not receive assistance: self-employed individuals, independent contractors and freelancers. This also is scheduled to begin next week.
A third federal program, the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, is a 13-week federal extension that will allow eligible claimants to receive jobless benefits after the 26-week limit on state payments has been exhausted. Department officials haven’t said how many Connecticut workers already have exhausted state benefits. The department expects payments through this program to be in operation by mid-May.
The state’s Unemployment Compensation Trust Fund, which held about $650 million in mid-March, is down to about $400 million and declining rapidly due to a “tsunami of claims,” Westby said.
State unemployment benefit trusts often go insolvent during recessions, forcing them to borrow additional resources from the federal unemployment trust. Connecticut officials already have said the state likely will have to borrow funds later this year.
Those resources eventually must be repaid, either through a special assessment on businesses or from other state resources.
Connecticut hospitals continue trials on plasma antibodies
The number of Connecticut hospitals administering donated blood plasma to COVID-19 patients is growing.
St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, which belongs to Trinity Health Of New England, is the latest hospital to announce it is administering samples of blood plasma to enhance treatment of coronavirus. Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London, part of Yale-New Haven Health, and Hartford HealthCare had previously announced they were treating COVID-19 patients with blood plasma.
The studies will test the effectiveness of the antibodies within the plasma on critically ill COVID-19 patients who are on ventilator support.
“Donors are a critical component to this clinical trial and to getting one step closer to healing some of the most critically ill COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Reginald Eadie, president and CEO, Trinity Health Of New England. “While there are currently … no vaccines and or proven therapies to fight this disease, this study allows us to tap into a treatment method that has the promise to be lifesaving.”
Plasma therapy has been used in the past to treat SARS, Ebola other infections. Plasma is the fluid part of the blood left over once the red and white cells and platelets each have been separated.
The trial is being overseen by the Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins, which recently received U.S Food and Drug Administration approval for this research.
Several local business leaders provided samples for Trinity Health including Bristol Hospital President Kurt Barwis, G. Duncan Harris, president of Capital Community College; and Harold Sparrow, CEO of the Greater Hartford YMCA.
Trinity Health is continuing to accept volunteers who are willing to donate blood plasma. Qualified candidates include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 and have fully recovered from the disease.
The network’s COVID-19 research program can be reached by calling 860-714-7129 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Mondays through Fridays or through email at COVID19PlasmaStudy@trinityhealthofne.org
