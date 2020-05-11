Gun rights group files lawsuit against Lamont
A Connecticut pro-gun rights group has filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Ned Lamont claiming his COVID-19 related executive order suspending state fingerprinting services for gun and ammunition permits is unconstitutional.
The lawsuit by the Connecticut Citizens Defense League argues that the governor’s order “effectively shut down the issuance of all firearm permits in Connecticut” and thus violates the constitutional right to bear arms.
But Attorney General William Tong rejected those claims and said Monday that Lamont’s executive orders “have been very clearly constitutional and fully legally justified.”
“Our state constitution and state laws grant the Governor broad authority to protect Connecticut residents and families in a public health emergency,” Tong said in an email.
Lamont said, “Right now we’re in the middle of a pandemic. We’re going to have to be a little careful for the near term.”
In a statement issued Monday, CCDL officials charged that law enforcement agencies across the state are refusing to process firearms applications “even while fingerprinting and application processing continues for other programs.”
“While the CCDL understands these are times of unprecedented challenges, many Connecticut residents are being denied their constitutional rights just when they feel the exercise of those rights is most needed,” Holly Sullivan, the group’s president, said in a statement issued Monday.
“We respect the Governor’s goal of mitigating the COVID-19 virus,” Sullivan said. “However, stripping citizens of their rights does not further that laudable goal.”
Voting rights complaint against Lamont.
Lamont is also the target of a voting rights complaint to the U.S. Department of Justice by a Bethel town official unhappy with the governor’s executive order on the way local budgets are adopted during the pandemic.
Cynthia Jean McCorkindale, a member of the Bethel Board of Finance, charged that Lamont’s executive orders aimed at giving cities and towns more flexibility in adopting budgets during the COVID-19 crisis “usurp the right to vote from the taxpayers of Bethel.”
In March, Lamont issued an executive order that waived the requirement for municipalities to conduct public town meetings to adopt local budgets. More than two-thirds of Connecticut’s 169 municipalities normally use town meetings to approve their budgets.
McCorkindale’s complaint argues that Lamont’s executive orders allows local boards of selectmen to effectively transfer budget-making authority to local boards of finance rather than use town meetings or referendums.
Lamont said in issuing the order he was attempting to give local officials “procedural relief” during this crisis.
“This decree by the Governor cedes so much power to the fiscal authority, devoid of any legislative action, that my participation in this process has created a conflict inside my own mind as to whether I should participate at all,” McCorkindale said in her complaint.
Teachers: remote learning not effective
Jan Hochadel, the president of the state chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, said teachers overwhelming report that remote learning is not effective. She made the remark during a forum hosted by the governor’s panel that is crafting a plan to reopen schools safely.
“We had a survey, and our teachers said that distance learning is not effective in the long term,” Hochadel said. “Seventy-five percent of our teachers say that workload is increasing and they’re doing their best, but that students face too many obstacles, like parents that aren’t able to assist them, and they can’t keep up for various reasons. They don’t have the skills or the knowledge to utilize the online technology. Our educators are telling us that even though our students are accepting the situation, they’re stressed, they’re frustrated, and they’re very confused,” she said.
Figuring out how to engage children struggling with remote learning is critical since there is a real chance that schools will need to close again if a second COVID-10 wave hits the state.
“It is quite likely that we will see a second wave of this pandemic as well in the fall. And so our plans need to be flexible enough to be able to turn rapidly and adjust,” said Matthew Cartter, the state epidemiologist. “We need to be able to plan for reopening, but at the same time also plan for the return of COVID-19 in a second wave perhaps in the fall. And both of those things have to happen at the same time.”
