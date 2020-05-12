Frustration growing in minority communities over government’s response to pandemic

Julio Ortega and his wife, Olga Gutierrez sit on the front steps of the two-family house where they live with their two children, Julio Jr., 11, and Gissel, 17, and twelve other family members in Bridgeport. Two members of their extended family recently tested positive for COVID-19 - Gutierrez’s sister, who is quarantined in a bedroom in their apartment, and her brother-in-law who is hospitalized. The family is unable to get tested for the virus because they are not exhibiting symptoms. | photo by: Cloe Poisson :: CTMirror.org