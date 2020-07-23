House passes bill permitting broader telehealth services
The Connecticut House of Representatives unanimously backed a measure Thursday extending broader telehealth services in Connecticut through next winter.
Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order early in the pandemic loosening restrictions on telemedicine appointments, which became vital as the coronavirus kept patients away from doctors’ offices. His order allows health care providers and patients to communicate over a broader range of platforms, including audio-only phone calls. Under the mandate, a greater range of health care professionals can also conduct the visits, from behavioral therapists to dentists.
The audio-only calls are considered crucial for people who don’t have an internet connection or video calling devices.
Lamont’s order is set to expire in September, however.
The legislation adopted Thursday embeds those changes into state law through March 15, 2021. A previous version of the bill would have extended the services through June 30, 2021, but lawmakers said they are optimistic about returning to the Capitol next winter and will review the issue then.
The bill also ensures payment parity, meaning insurers would have to pay providers the same amount for a telehealth visit as they would for an in-person appointment.
The House voted 145-0 in favor of the bill.
“The intent is to maintain access to this for the time that we are not in session,” said Rep. Sean Scanlon, D-Guilford, a key supporter. “When we returned here – God willing – in January of next year, we can evaluate whether or not we want to continue this and make it permanent.”
A handful of legislators spoke in favor of the bill.
Rep. Jeff Currey, a Democrat from East Hartford, said he recently learned he has stage 5 kidney disease and is in need of a transplant. He was able to conduct a lengthy initial appointment with doctors at Hartford Hospital over Zoom, a video conferencing program.
“It was one of the most personal experiences that I’ve been able to go through,” he said. “It was absolutely no different than sitting in front of them face to face. You felt the emotion, you felt the care and you knew that you’re getting top notch service.”
Rep. Gary Turco, a Newington Democrat, said residents in his community have advocated for extending the services.
“I’ve heard from a lot of my constituents that need access to telehealth services who are worried about COVID,” he said. “They have health conditions where they’re able to get good, adequate, sufficient treatment … through a telehealth service and don’t need to go in person right now, where they’re putting themselves at risk.”
The measure also won wide support during a public hearing this week.
Sign up for CT Mirror's free daily news summary.
Free to Read. Not Free to Produce.
The Connecticut Mirror is a nonprofit newsroom. 90% of our revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider making a donation. You'll enjoy reading CT Mirror even more knowing you helped make it happen.YES, I'LL DONATE TODAY