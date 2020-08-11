Free Daily Headlines :

CT Viewpoints
Show your love for great stories and out standing journalism

Can the state convince people of color to trust contact tracing?

Teresa Webb, of Stratford, gets swabbed for COVID-19 by nurse Julyssa Colon at a mobile test site set up by Optimus Health Care in the parking lot of the Russell Temple Church in Bridgeport, June 30, 2020.   |   photo by: Cloe Poisson :: CTMirror.org

Stay up to date as Connecticut re-opens

×
×

Stay up to date as Connecticut re-opens

Sign up for our free daily headlines.

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested