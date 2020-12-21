Teachers, first responders, postal staff should be next in line for COVID vaccine, federal panel recommends
After front-line health care workers and nursing home residents receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a broader class of “essential workers” – including teachers, first responders, correction employees and postal staff – should be next in line for the shot, along with people 75 and older, an advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended.
Connecticut last week began vaccinating health care workers and nursing home residents. A shipment of roughly 31,000 immunizations from Pfizer was divided among the state’s hospitals and some long-term care facilities. Following federal approval of the Moderna vaccine on Friday, Connecticut is expected to get 63,300 doses of that immunization this week, in addition to another 24,375 doses from Pfizer.
The federal advisory group, composed of medical workers and other health experts, suggested that about 30 million “frontline essential workers,” such as teachers and day care staff, firefighters, police, public transit employees, postal workers, grocery store employees and correction staff, be prioritized next for the vaccine. Manufacturing and food/agriculture workers were also included in that category, known as Phase 1b, along with 21 million people who are age 75 and older. Vaccinations for that group are expected to begin in January.
Once those people receive the shots, a cohort of other “essential workers” should be next in a phase known as 1c, the advisory panel recommended. That phase, which could start as early as February, would include about 57 million workers in transportation, finance, media, legal, housing, information technology, energy and other fields. About 32 million people ages 65 to 74 would also be part of this group.
A later phase, expected to begin in late May or early June in Connecticut, would include adults ages 18 to 64.
Federal officials expect to have enough doses to vaccinate about 100 million people by late February. As of Sunday, the CDC reported that 556,000 people had been immunized so far.
The advisory group’s suggestions were not considered mandates; the panel stressed that each state should tailor the recommendations to the needs of its residents.
Connecticut leaders so far have kept their priorities in line with federal guidance. Over the weekend, a subcommittee of the state’s vaccine advisory panel urged officials here to authorize use of the Moderna vaccine locally.
“We found that the process of developing, reviewing, and authorizing the Moderna vaccine was rigorous, transparent and scientifically sound, mirroring our principal finding for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine,” members of the subcommittee wrote in a memo to the state’s acting public health commissioner, Deidre Gifford. “The subcommittee once again has full confidence in the integrity of the [Food and Drug Administration] review and authorization process for this vaccine.”
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday morning that he has directed the Department of Public Health to add Moderna’s shot to the state’s ongoing vaccination program. The first doses of the Moderna immunization arrived at Hartford Hospital Monday morning.
“This is another important step forward in getting this vaccine to as many people in our state so that we can better manage this disease and prevent its spread,” Lamont said. “We’re doing everything we can to get as many doses to the people who need it most, and over the coming days and weeks, we expect our supply to significantly grow.”
