Andrew Agwunobi appointed UConn interim president
CEO of UConn Health is first person of color to hold the post
The University of Connecticut board of trustees unanimously voted to appoint UConn Health Chief Executive Officer Dr. Andrew Agwunobi as interim president on Wednesday, the first person of color to hold the position in the history of the university.
“I’m honored and humbled to be asked to serve as president for this interim period, and I’m happy to do anything I can do to support the University of Connecticut that I’ve come to love and its mission,” Agwunobi said during Wednesday’s board meeting.
“I know how much UConn means to the people of this state, and our faculty, staff, alumni, everywhere … It’s more than a university, it’s an identity,” he added. “For many I know, it’s more than just an educational institution or an employer, it’s an important part of their life, of your lives and your personal histories. It’s fundamentally part of our state.”
Agwunobi’s appointment follows the recent resignation of current University of Connecticut President Thomas C. Katsouleas, who submitted a resignation letter to the board on March 13 but plans to stay on as a professor at the university earning $330,000 a year. His contract with the university has a provision that allows him to do so.
“Anyone who’s worked with [Agwunobi] or watched him guide the institution forward, particularly through the last 15 months of COVID, has seen an absolute masterclass in leadership,” said Dan Toscano, chair of the board of trustees. “He is not just leading a clinical enterprise through a pandemic, he’s leading a $1.2 billion public institution and a community of more than 5,000. That includes the faculty, staff, students and researchers who work in our hospitals and clinics, laboratories, offices, business incubators and classrooms carrying out a public service mission.”
Gov. Ned Lamont’s chief of staff, Paul Mounds, said during the meeting that the governor is “in agreement and approves” of the board’s decision.
“He will serve this university greatly, and I look forward to working with you and supporting you, not only from the board level but also from the executive branch and the governance level,” Mounds said.
