Katsouleas resigns as president of UConn
Thomas C. Katsouleas is departing next month as the the president of the University of Connecticut, bringing an abrupt end to a presidency that lasted less than two years — but plans to stay on as a professor making $330,000 a year.
Katsouleas submitted a resignation letter on March 13, effective June 30. Sources say his relationship with UConn’s Board of Trustees has deteriorated, but called his resignation voluntary. The conflict had several causes, beginning with an unexpected announcement at his inauguration to provide free tuition for lower-income households. More recently, he announced the university would cut slated tuition increases by half without consulting with trustees.
News of his intention to depart was first reported Thursday by the Hartford Courant. CT Mirror obtained the resignation letter.
“For reasons we have discussed at length over time, I have made the difficult decision to resign my position as President of the University of Connecticut. I appreciate your understanding of my decision,” he wrote the chairman of UConn’s Board of Trustees on March 13. “ Please accept this as notice of my resignation.”
His contract with the university has a provision that allows him to transition to a tenured faculty position.
“I look forward to contributing further to the continued success of the state’s flagship institution of higher education as a member of our distinguished faculty,” he wrote in his resignation letter.
Katsouleas, who was 60 when hired at UConn in 2019 with the support of Lamont, came to Connecticut after four years overseeing academics at the University of Virginia as its provost. He began his post in Storrs that August.
An investor and a researcher, he taught at the University of Southern California for 14 years and served as dean of the engineering school at Duke University for seven years before arriving at the University of Virginia in 2015.
Lamont played a direct role in hiring Katsouleas, though he initially was less than enthusiastic, as were members of the UConn search committee. The UConn trustees formally selected him in February 2019, and he assumed the presidency that August.
Lamont invited Katsouleas back for an unusual vetting session with prominent business leaders to talk about the new governor’s desire for UConn to take a stronger role in driving economic growth in Connecticut.
Katsouleas was not immediately available for an interview Thursday.
