Ritter pledges passage of marijuana legalization bill in coming days
GOP will not consent to an abbreviated debate on final day
House Speaker Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, pledged today that the House will pass a bill legalizing recreational marijuana in the coming days, either before the annual session ends at midnight or, most likely, in a special session.
Ritter was unsure if he would use the remaining hours of the regular 2021 session to attempt passage of the 297-page bill that the Senate narrowly approved and sent to the House early Tuesday morning.
“But I think we have made one decision,” Ritter said. “We will be voting in the next week on that bill — could be today, could be tomorrow, could be Friday, could be Saturday, could be Sunday. We will be getting that bill passed.”
Passage today would require one of two unlikely scenarios: Either an agreement by the Republican minority for limited debate, or Democrats to pass a motion to end debate, a breach of the tradition of unlimited debate.
Ritter, the son of a former speaker, recoils at the notion of stifling the minority party with a motion to call the question and end debate. Unlike the Congress, where a super-majority is necessary to move business in the Senate, the majority party in Connecticut rules by a simple majority.
House Minority Leader Vincent J. Candelora, R-North Branford, said he sees no grounds to agree to an abbreviated debate on a major public policy change — not only the legalization of marijuana but the complexities of licensing, regulation, social equity and consumer protection.
“It’s a big bill where there’s a huge philosophical divide, not just on the legalization issue but how the state of Connecticut is doing it,” Candelora said. “And so I just think it merits a full day of debate in special session.”
Candelora said the GOP minority cannot be credibly blamed for dilatory tactics, given the inability of the majority to reach a deal and produce a draft of the bill until Saturday, leaving the measure to compete in the final days with passage of a budget.
“It’s not a matter of killing the bill,” Candelora said. “But it’s just a bill that never should have been done in the Senate on Monday, two days before a session was going to end.”
Debate did not begin in the Senate until Monday, with passage on a 19-17 vote coming at 2 a.m. Tuesday.
“I think it’s poor planning on the Senate leadership’s part for putting the House in that position,” Candelora said.
If Ritter opens debate today on the bill, he runs a significant risk that one of his members would make a motion to end the debate.
“He doesn’t control what motions members make,” Candelora said.
While the Senate will vote today for final passage of the budget approved by the House early today, the legislature already is committed to returning in a special session to adopt a mix of technical and substantive bills necessary to implement the budget.
The cannabis bill passed by the Senate with the support of Gov. Ned Lamont would allow the purchase and possession of marijuana at age 21. If passed by the House, the bill would legalize possession of 1.5 ounces, plus another 5 ounces in the home or a locked vehicle, beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
Connecticut has a thriving medical marijuana industry, with four licensed growers and a network of retail dispensaries limited to holders of medical prescriptions. Legalization of adult recreational use has been seen as inevitable, with the state bracketed by two states with legal marijuana, Massachusetts and New York.
