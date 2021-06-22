Lamont welcomes Philip Morris, a tobacco icon trying to kick smoking, to CT
Philip Morris International, the Big Tobacco icon struggling to reinvent itself as a purveyor of e-cigarettes, is moving its headquarters to Connecticut from its home adjacent to Grand Central Terminal in New York.
The publicly traded company announced the move Tuesday before trading opened on the New York Stock Exchange, where its stock price inched above $100 on Monday. The news was highlighted at a panel discussion attended by Gov. Ned Lamont in Stamford.
Corporate relocations from another state normally are cause for unvarnished celebration, but Lamont is welcoming a company whose legacy products have made the brand a public health pariah, responsible for the largest source of preventable death in the world.
“We don’t sell cigarettes as you know them on the U.S. territory in any state,” said Jacek Olczak, the Czech-born executive recently named the company’s chief executive.
“We’re both reinventing ourselves,” said Lamont, who has been trying to rebrand Connecticut as a business-friendly state.
Connecticut is offering no incentives for the move, expected to bring more than 200 headquarters employees to the state, said Max Reiss, a spokesman for Lamont. Phillip Morris is looking for a location in lower Fairfield County.
Philip Morris International is based in the United States, with operational headquarters in Switzerland, but it ceased cigarette sales in America after it was spun off in 2008 from Altria, which markets Marlboro and other cigarette brands in the U.S. through Philip Morris USA.
Its rebranding has been met with skepticism as it still sells cigarettes elsewhere around the world, though the company pledges to generate half its revenue from smoke-free tobacco products by 2025.
Sign up for CT Mirror's free daily news summary.
Free to Read. Not Free to Produce.
The Connecticut Mirror is a nonprofit newsroom. 90% of our revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider making a donation. You'll enjoy reading CT Mirror even more knowing you helped make it happen.YES, I'LL DONATE TODAY