Free Daily Headlines :

Show your love for great stories and out standing journalism

Planning for a changing climate
Adapting to an uncertain climate future, Connecticut auditions new forests

Volunteer Charlie Brodasky waters red oak saplings that he just planted. "These are adapted to slightly warmer conditions," said Juliana Barrett, associate extension educator with the Connecticut Seat Grant program. "But that's what this area will be like in 50, 60 years."  |   photo by: Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org