The Connecticut Mirror’s most important fundraiser of the year is underway.

NewsMatch is a collaborative fundraising movement to support independent, public service journalism. Courtesy of NewsMatch

Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, CT Mirror is participating in NewsMatch, the largest grassroots fundraising effort for journalism in the country.

This year’s NewsMatch goal is to raise $140,000 from 1,000 donors — enough to pay for two reporter salaries in 2023.

To help accomplish this, a generous friend and reader of CT Mirror has offered to match all gifts throughout NewsMatch dollar-for-dollar, up to $5,000 per gift and $40,000 total.

The $40,000 pool of matching funds is the largest amount CT Mirror has ever had available for NewsMatch.

Readers can secure these matching funds for CT Mirror by making a tax-deductible contribution of any amount today.

The match applies to the full annual value of any gift, which means a new monthly gift qualifies for 12 times its monthly value in matching funds. For example, a $15 monthly gift receives a $180 match.

As an independent, nonprofit newsroom, CT Mirror relies on readers to sustain its operations. In 2021, 88% of CT Mirror’s revenue was contributed by readers.

Without their financial support, The Connecticut Mirror would not exist.

Readers can participate in NewsMatch by donating online or by mailing a check:

The Connecticut Mirror

1049 Asylum Ave.

Hartford, CT 06105

CT Mirror also accepts gifts from donor advised funds. Look for The Connecticut Mirror under its legal name, Connecticut News Project Inc.

Readers are also encouraged to check whether their employer offers a match for any charitable contributions.

Track CT Mirror’s progress throughout NewsMatch here.