In Connecticut, the leading rankable causes of death from 2010 through 2020, in order by mortality rate in 2020, are heart disease, cancer, COVID-19, accidents, strokes and chronic lower respiratory diseases, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 emerged in Connecticut in 2020 and ranked third that year, at 112.3 deaths per 100,000 residents.

Over time, the leading causes of death in the state have all decreased their rates, except for accidents, which almost doubled, from 33.6 deaths per 100,00 residents in 2010 to 63.5 in 2020.

Accidents include transportation accidents, falls, drownings, exposures to smoke and accidental drug overdoses, which have increased sharply in recent years.

The state’s mortality rates are lower than the national rates, except for accidents and COVID-19.

From 2010 to 2013, accident mortality rates were higher at the national rate than in Connecticut, but in 2014, Connecticut's rate surpassed that of the national rate, exceeding the national rate by 6.9 deaths per 100,000.

Read more: CT has changed in the last decade. Here are 10 charts that show how