DataHaven, a nonprofit that collects data on well-being and quality of life, released the 2023 Community Wellbeing Index regional reports and the 2022 DataHaven Community Wellbeing Survey results. The 2023 report uses various data sources, including the 2022 survey results and other non-survey data, from across Connecticut to gauge how different groups feel about their communities.

Non-white respondents had lower levels of happiness and satisfaction with the area in which they live.

Latinos had the lowest levels of satisfaction with the area in which they live at 78%, compared to 90% of whites.

Black respondents had the lowest levels of happiness at 67% and reported the highest levels of anxiety at 14%, compared to 75% and 11% of whites, respectively.

Read more: Survey: CT’s non-white residents are less happy and healthy