Connecticut's nursing homes face critical issues, including lower demand, staffing shortages and aging facilities. More than half of the state's nursing homes include facilities that were built over 50 years ago.

In July, the state quietly started a new funding method for nursing home providers called "acuity-based reimbursement."

State Long-Term Care Ombudsman Mairead Painter hopes the Connecticut Department of Social Services will push the new payment system and force providers to make improvements to their buildings that she said are long overdue.

“A lot of the buildings here in Connecticut are just outdated, and we haven't seen owners put the money back into the structure, the physical structure of the nursing homes,” Painter said. “We just haven't seen it. They take a lot of the money out but it doesn't go back in. And because of that, these buildings are just old and in need of repair.”

