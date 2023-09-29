Thousands of federal employees, active duty military and civilian defense personnel in Connecticut could stop getting paid if Congress does not fund the federal government before Oct. 1.

The most immediate consequences of a shutdown for Connecticut and the U.S. would be furloughs of federal employees who work for various government agencies. Some workers, however, are considered “excepted,” like the military and most air traffic controllers. But whether or not they work during a shutdown, none of them would get paychecks and would receive back pay only after government funding resumes.

Connecticut has more than 8,400 federal workers who mostly work for Cabinet-level agencies as well as at large independent agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency and the Small Business Administration, according to data from March compiled by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. The number grows when including government contractors.

Nearly half of Connecticut employees who serve in Cabinet agencies work for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. And more than a third work for defense-related agencies like the Pentagon, the Navy, the Army and the Air Force, as well as the Department of Homeland Security, which has jurisdiction over the Coast Guard.

In addition to civilian personnel working with the Pentagon, Connecticut has more than 6,000 members on active duty, according to data compiled by the Defense Manpower Data Center. The data does not include those who serve in the Army. Those on active duty would work without pay until the end of the shutdown.

While many federal workers would face furloughs, some would continue their jobs like the military, border security and air traffic controllers and U.S. Transportation Security Administration agents. Regardless of their employment status, none of those workers would get paid and would only receive back pay once government funding resumes.

Read more: How would a government shutdown affect CT? It depends