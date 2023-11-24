As someone with asthma, and a mom to a child with asthma, I know firsthand how air pollution from cars and trucks harms our health and safety. As such, I support the clean car and clean truck standards being proposed in Connecticut because I care about clean air and tackling the climate crisis.

While these proposed standards will clean up our air and cut climate-harming greenhouse gas pollution, there are consumer and economic benefits to adopting strong clean car standards. Electric vehicles are where the car market is going, and Connecticut needs to be prepared by joining the majority of states in our region and adopting these standards this year. Massachusetts, New York and seven other states across the country have already embraced this clean transportation future, and Connecticut should not be left behind.

As a constituent of State Sen. Jeff Gordon, who recently led an anti-clean vehicles forum at Tolland Public Library, I urge him to focus on solutions to address climate and clean air and a smooth transition to electric vehicles for Connecticut, not scaring the public and stonewalling progress.

Susan Eastwood of Ashford is Chapter Chair of the Sierra Club Connecticut.