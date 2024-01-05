I read with interest the article in the CT Mirror on Dec. 22, 2023, titled “CT Transit’s Free Bus Rides Ended, but Riders are Pushing for a Voice.” The article stated that a coalition of advocates wants to create a transit riders union in Connecticut, an organization that would fight for the interests of bus riders across the state.

One of the officials who was spoken to as part of the article was quoted as saying “We realized that here in Connecticut, there is not an entity that is representing the voice of bus riders.”

As the chair of the newly reconfigured Connecticut Public Transportation Council, I can understand why that erroneous viewpoint may be out there. Until Aug. 1, 2023, this body had been known as the Connecticut Commuter Rail Council and, as the title indicates, our main charge had been to advocate for the rail commutes throughout the State of Connecticut.

During the last legislative session, that all changed. Working together with the Connecticut Department of Transportation and the Transportation Committee, the Connecticut Commuter Rail Council set out to assist in the goal of adding in a legislative mandated body to advocate for the transit commuter and hence the Connecticut Public Transportation Council was born.

To make certain that the voice of all transit commuters is heard, the make-up of the council was changed. In addition to residents who regularly use the transportation services of our commuter railroads, the CPTC now includes representatives who regularly use public transit services funded by the state. We are now in the process of filling out the spots and getting to full force.

As we take on the issues of the transit user, we are learning that there is so much more to advocating on their behalf than just fare-free busing. One interesting dynamic we have heard is the narrative that some transit users would prefer more service than free service. In addition to fares and service, there are so many important topics we wish to have discussions on and advocate where we can. Topics such as “the last mile” (to and from bus stops and home/work), better coordination between transit and rail, connecting commuters to places of destination faster and with more frequent service, examining important ridership metrics and so on.

The Connecticut Public Transportation Council stands by ready to assist and advocate for the transit users in the state of Connecticut. We have a regular forum and audience with CDOT and the various service providers. We have the statutory right to request and receive from any department, division, board, bureau, commission, agency or public authority of the state such assistance that will enable the council to properly carry out our activities. We also have the responsibility per the statute to work with the Department of Transportation to serve as an advocate for customers of all commuter railroad systems and bus public transportation services funded by the state and will make recommendations for improvements to such lines.

Your transit advocacy group is here and ready to go. Let’s work together to ensure we have the best public transportation system in the country.

For more information, reach out to us through the Council website or our X account.

James Gildea of Derby is Chair of the Connecticut Public Transportation Council.

