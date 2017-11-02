Chase T. Rogers to resign as chief justice

CT Judicial Branch

Chase T. Rogers announced her intention Thursday to retire in February after nearly a decade as chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court, capping a period of great turnover on the state’s highest court.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, who just appointed two justices to the court, praised Rogers.

“Chief Justice Rogers is a consummate jurist who has served the state admirably and with formidable distinction. She brought a clear, forward-looking vision and an astute legal mind to the court,” Malloy said.

Rogers, who is 60, said it has been “the highest honor and privilege” to serve as a judge. She has been chief justice for 11 years.

“My years on the bench have been a fascinating and rewarding chapter of my life, made more so by the talented judges and Judicial Branch employees with whom I have worked. I am forever indebted to them for their dedication and commitment to access to justice, and it is they who make it difficult to leave. However, change is good, and I believe that the Judicial Branch of today is well suited to face whatever challenges are ahead,” she said in a statement provided to the media.

As Malloy noted, Rogers has been an advocate of the opening the courts and inviting greater scrutiny by the press.

“Among her many accomplishments, her tenure on the state’s highest court will be remembered for expanding transparency and access to justice, fostering a culture of inclusion in the judicial branch, and streamlining court processes,” Malloy said.

Rogers, after serving as judge of the Superior and Appellate Courts, was named chief justice by Gov. M. Jodi Rell.

The resignation means Malloy will fill his sixth vacancy on the seven-member Supreme Court. The General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to confirm two Malloy nominations to the court.

Raheem L. Mullins and Maria Araujo Kahn, who now serve on the Appellate Court, will move up to the state’s highest court.