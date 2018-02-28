Monthly Archives: February 2018

Trump asks Murphy to help draft ‘comprehensive’ gun bill

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he wanted Sen. Chris Murphy to join three Senate colleagues in drafting a “comprehensive” gun bill that is “very powerful” on expansion of the FBI background check system for gun buyers. “We are determined to turn grief into action,” Trump said at a White House gathering with lawmakers to discuss ways to combat gun violence. Continue Reading →

Murphy, Esty to pitch gun bills to Trump, including a ‘red flag’ measure

WASHINGTON — Connecticut has had a “red flag” law for years, but after the Parkland, Fla., school shooting, some in Congress think other states should be prodded to allow authorities to remove guns, at least temporarily, from those who may be a danger to themselves or others. Continue Reading →

School choice lottery a mystery for parents as desegregation efforts stall

The confusion surrounding who wins the lottery – or doesn’t – has fueled displeasure and distrust among many Hartford residents concerned that the vast network of magnet schools has created a two-tiered education system where thousands of struggling city students are stuck in underperforming neighborhood schools. Continue Reading →

At NGA meeting, Malloy skips White House events, pushes back on Trump agenda

WASHINGTON – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, a leading Democratic opponent of Trump administration policies, came to Washington, D.C., this weekend for the National Governors Association winter meeting, but skipped key events at the White House, including Saturday night’s governor’s ball. Instead, Malloy and other Democratic governors spent the weekend pushing back on Trump policies. Continue Reading →

A judicial nominee and a nomination process are put to the test

A hearing today on the confirmation of Justice Andrew J. McDonald as chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court comes as politicians, lawyers and advocates debate the question of how ideology and partisanship should be balanced against questions of intellect, competence and integrity in evaluating fitness for the bench. Continue Reading →

