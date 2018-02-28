Senator Ted Kennedy, Jr., D-Branford, announced tonight that he will not seek re-election for a new term as state senator for Connecticut’s 12th District, saying that he will expand his efforts to safeguard the rights of the disabled. Continue Reading →
Trump asks Murphy to help draft ‘comprehensive’ gun bill
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he wanted Sen. Chris Murphy to join three Senate colleagues in drafting a "comprehensive" gun bill that is "very powerful" on expansion of the FBI background check system for gun buyers. "We are determined to turn grief into action," Trump said at a White House gathering with lawmakers to discuss ways to combat gun violence.
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Politics, Washington, background checks, bump stocks, comprehensive bill, Donald Trump, Elizabeth Esty
CT lawmakers explore sports betting ahead of SCOTUS decision
House Democratic leaders are preparing to enact legislation this spring to launch Connecticut's own legal sports betting industry. Their plan, though, is conditional upon an anticipated U.S. Supreme Court decision, which would have to green-light such activity.
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics
Want to prosper? Act like a region, proponents say
The argument usually put forward for regionalism in Connecticut is that it can save money. And it can, but that may not be the best reason to consider metropolitan cooperation. Towns also can make money by developing their regional economies. Second of three articles.
Filed under: Economic Development, Regional Planning, Urban Development, Regionalism
Murphy, Esty to pitch gun bills to Trump, including a ‘red flag’ measure
WASHINGTON — Connecticut has had a "red flag" law for years, but after the Parkland, Fla., school shooting, some in Congress think other states should be prodded to allow authorities to remove guns, at least temporarily, from those who may be a danger to themselves or others.
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Politics, Washington, Donald Trump, Elizabeth Esty, FIx NICs, gun control, Gun Violence Retraining Order
Slossberg recuses herself from McDonald confirmation vote
Sen. Gayle Slossberg has recused herself from voting on the nomination of Andrew J. McDonald for chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court — a move that could weaken McDonald's chances of confirmation.
Continue Reading →
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Politics, Andrew J. McDonald, Connecticut Supreme Court, Gayle Slossberg
Hartford region school choice lottery: Your odds of getting in
See how many applicants from Hartford and surrounding suburban areas chose each school as a first choice and how many seats were offered for the 2017-18 school year.
Filed under: K-12, Schools/Child Welfare, Regional school choice office lottery, RESCO, school choice, school desegregation, school integration, Sheff vs. O’Neill
School choice lottery a mystery for parents as desegregation efforts stall
The confusion surrounding who wins the lottery – or doesn't – has fueled displeasure and distrust among many Hartford residents concerned that the vast network of magnet schools has created a two-tiered education system where thousands of struggling city students are stuck in underperforming neighborhood schools.
Filed under: K-12, Schools/Child Welfare, Deeper Dive, Deeper Look, Martha Stone, Regional school choice office lottery, school choice, school desegregation
Amid fiscal perils, will the state embrace regionalism?
Facing years of projected state budget deficits, could a move toward metropolitan regions help save money and spur economic development, as advocates claim? What would a major step look like? And could any effort succeed against Connecticut's long devotion to localism. First of three articles.
Filed under: Regional Planning
Fiscal stability panel promising tough choices for lawmakers
Given the Herculean task of navigating Connecticut through one of its worst fiscal crises in modern history, a new state panel is pledging at least to deliver a map — on time — on Thursday.
Continue Reading →
Filed under: Budget/Economy, Economic Development, Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth
Tie vote sends McDonald nomination to legislature with unfavorable recommendation
The Judiciary Committee vote came after legislators questioned McDonald for about 12 hours, pressing him on his Supreme Court vote to abolish Connecticut's death penalty, his record as a Democratic legislator, and his friendship with Malloy.
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Andrew McDonald, Ct chief justice, CT Supreme Court
At NGA meeting, Malloy skips White House events, pushes back on Trump agenda
WASHINGTON – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, a leading Democratic opponent of Trump administration policies, came to Washington, D.C., this weekend for the National Governors Association winter meeting, but skipped key events at the White House, including Saturday night's governor's ball. Instead, Malloy and other Democratic governors spent the weekend pushing back on Trump policies.
Filed under: Politics, Washington, Clean Air Act, Dannel Malloy, Democratic governorrs, Donald Trurmp, gun control, individual mandate
2 more states, Puerto Rico join coalition to enhance gun controls
Massachusetts, Delaware and the Puerto Rican commonwealth will join Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island in sharing databases and criminal intelligence and coordinating research related to potential firearm purchases, gun trafficking and violent crime.
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Politics, gun control
A judicial nominee and a nomination process are put to the test
A hearing today on the confirmation of Justice Andrew J. McDonald as chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court comes as politicians, lawyers and advocates debate the question of how ideology and partisanship should be balanced against questions of intellect, competence and integrity in evaluating fitness for the bench.
Filed under: Civil and criminal justice, Politics, Andrew McDonald, CT Supreme Court, Judicial nominees
Larger role for midwives could improve care for mothers, babies
A groundbreaking study of what midwives can and can't do in the states where they practice, offers new evidence that empowering them could significantly boost maternal and infant health.