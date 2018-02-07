The CT Mirror - To inform and engage one Connecticut The CT Mirror (https://ctmirror.org/2018/02/07/opening-day-at-the-capitol-in-pictures/) PHOTO GALLERY: Snapshots of opening day at the Capitol Tweet Jacqueline Rabe Thomas / CtMirror.org permalink Gov. Dannel P. Malloy delivering his address in the House chamber. Jacqueline Rabe Thomas / CtMirror.org permalink Malloy at the podium. Jacqueline Rabe Thomas / CtMirror.org permalink Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman is emotional while receiving applause after addressing lawmakers. Jacqueline Rabe Thomas / CtMirror.org permalink Watching the speech from outside the House chamber, from left, are Roy Occhiogrosso, the governor's former senior adviser; Brian Flaherty, the Connecticut Business and Industry Association's vice president for government affairs; and Terry Corcoran of CBIA. Jacqueline Rabe Thomas / CtMirror.org permalink Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, a Republican candidate for governor, is interviewed after the speech. Keith M. Phaneuf / CTMirror.org permalink Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin talks with a state representative after the speech. Jacqueline Rabe Thomas / CtMirror.org permalink Malloy, center left. before his speech surrounded by, from left, Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Loney, D-New Haven; House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, D-Berlin; and Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano of North Haven. Jacqueline Rabe Thomas / CtMirror.org permalink Rep. Melissa Ziobron, R-East Haddam, left, and House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, R-Derby, talk before the speech.

Jacqueline Rabe Thomas / CtMirror.org permalink

From left, Senate President Pro Tem Martin Loney, D-New Haven; House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, D-Berlin; and Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano listen to the governor's speech.

Jacqueline Rabe Thomas / CtMirror.org permalink

Sens. Art Linares. R-Westbrook, and Eric Berthel, R-Watertown, with a guest in the chamber.

Jacqueline Rabe Thomas / CtMirror.org permalink

From left, Sens. Michael McLachlan, R-Danbury; Ed Gomes, D-Bridgeport; Marilyn Moore, D-Bridgeport; and Kevin Kelly, R-Stratford.

Clarice Silber / CTMirror.org permalink

First Lady Cathy Malloy with Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and their granddaughter Grace.

Clarice Silber / CTMirror.org permalink

First Lady Cathy Malloy with, from left, sons Dannel Malloy and Ben Malloy. Dannel holds his daughter Grace Elizabeth.

Jacqueline Rabe Thomas / CtMirror.org permalink

From left, Sens. Art Linares, R-Westbrook; Eric Berthel, R-Watertown; and Henri Martin, R-Bristol.

Jacqueline Rabe Thomas / CtMirror.org permalink

Sens. Gayle Slossberg, D-Milford; and Ted Kennedy Jr., D-Branford; brag about their constituents headed to compete in the winter Olympics.

Jacqueline Rabe Thomas / CtMirror.rog permalink

Malloy delivering his address in the House chamber.

Jacqueline Rabe Thomas / CtMirror.org permalink

Malloy delivering his address in the House chamber.

Jacqueline Rabe Thomas / CtMirror.org permalink

Sens. Beth Bye, D-West Hartford, and Steve Cassano, D-Manchester, before the speech.

permalink Former Speaker of the House Richard Balducci wears a pink ribbon in support of women.

Comments

comments